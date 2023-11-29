ATK

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 29: PPG Asian Paints, a leading provider of automotive refinish solutions in India, has announced the launch of its premium car detailing and decor business, 'Cartisan,' with the opening of its flagship centre in Pune, NIBM. Pune is also known as the Detroit of India since it is a hub for numerous global automobile manufacturers. This launch marks a significant endeavour of the company in catering to the automotive aesthetic needs of the city, its suburbs, and the nearby regions.

Cartisan is set to add value to the car detailing landscape in Pune, offering a diverse array of services tailored to elevate the appearance and protection of vehicles. From paint protection films to ceramic coatings, paint correction to interior cleaning, sanitization, and anti-corrosion treatments, Cartisan's state-of-the-art centre will cater to the specific needs of car enthusiasts and owners.

"The launch of Cartisan in Pune underscores our commitment to serving the thriving automotive market in the city. Pune's position as a significant hub for the automobile industry aligns perfectly with our mission at PPG Asian Paints to provide innovative aftermarket solutions. We are dedicated to enhancing the automotive experience for enthusiasts and owners alike. Cartisan's arrival in Pune represents our commitment to elevating car care standards in Western India and reflects our vision of offering comprehensive and personalized services that resonate with the needs of this dynamic market," stated Mr. Jitendra Kalra, CEO, PPG Asian Paints.

The USP of Cartisan is that it empowers car owners with a fair degree of customization giving them the choice to enhance the look and feel of their vehicle as per their individual preferences. To know more about Cartisan please click on the following link: https://www.asianpaints.com/cartisan.html

Established in February 1997, PPG Asian Paints has solidified its position as one of the leading suppliers of paints and coatings across diverse markets, including Automotive OEM, Automotive Refinishes, Industrial, Marine, and Packaging. This Joint Venture represents a strategic collaboration between PPG Inc., the world's foremost coatings company, and Asian Paints Ltd., India's largest producer of paints and coatings.

PPG is a global supplier of paints, coatings, optical products, and specialty materials operating in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $17.7 billion in 2022. Asian Paints is India's leading paint and decor company and ranked among the top 8 coatings companies in the world with a consolidated turnover of Rs 34,489 crores (Rs 345 billion).

