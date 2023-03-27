New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI/PRAADIS TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD): Praadis Education's 'Knowledge is Power' campaign has amassed an overwhelming response from students across India. The company's initiative of making standard education within the reach of the common man by spotting talent through the Maths Olympiad and scholarships have received an enthusiastic response from multitudes. Praadis Education's customer support team is immersed in the registrations, with students eagerly participating to showcase their talent and secure financial assistance for their academic goals.

The Maths Olympiad, designed to spot and nurture extraordinary mathematical ability among school students, has been well-received by students of all grades. The exam, with varied difficulty levels, is framed to assess students' proficiency in the subject Mathematics and logical reasoning, giving them an opportunity to present their skill on a global stage. The top 1000 candidates will be provided with a free subscription of Praadis Education Learning App, which offers interactive and engrossing content and tools, specially designed to reinforce course knowledge in learners.

Along with Maths Olympiad, Praadis Education is also offering scholarships to meritorious students who may not have the financial resources to pursue their dreams even after having everything it takes to be successful person. The scholarships are awarded based on academic merit, and students need to submit their academic record evidence and other relevant information to be considered. The scholarship winners will receive a significant concession on the subscription fees of Praadis Education Learning App, which provides a range of educational content and classes for students studying under diverse boards of the country, namely, CBSE, ICSE, and IB. The Praadis team of counsellors and mentors have always got students' back in the needful times with every possible support, to get students well-equipped for taking on big exams.

The Praadis Education Learning App, which can be accessed through multiple platforms like Google Play Store for Android devices, the Apple App Store for iOS devices, and their website using a web browser on any device, is a repository of engaging and interactive content, specially shaped to firm-up the concepts in an easy manner for students. The app makes its services accessible to students from grades Nursery to 12th, providing low-cost or free educational tools and resources that can be especially beneficial for students in underprivileged communities who may not have access to traditional educational resources.

'Knowledge is Power' campaign is an endeavour by Praadis Education with the intention of making standard education possible for everyone. The commendable reception to the campaign, with Praadis front office's telephone ringing off the hook for registrations from across the country for Maths Olympiad and scholarships, speaks for the impact Praadis Institute of Education has been able to create in a common man's life.

