New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI/PNN): Leveraging its immersive learning expertise, Practically, India's first experiential learning app designed to make learning immersive for students of classes 6-12 has launched the 'School and Student Championship,' a nationwide school quiz contest. This exciting and unique championship quiz has been introduced to make the onset of the New Year extra special for students and their corresponding schools since both stand a chance to win some exciting prizes. There is no registration fee which makes it a double bonanza.

The quiz offers the top three winners cash prizes of up to INR 6,00,000. Additionally, students also stand a chance to win scholarships worth INR 5,00,000 on the Practically App. The competition will be held in two segments: first for students from grade 6th to 8th and second for 9th to 12th. The questions are curated by the Practically team of experts based on the corresponding age group.

The last date for application is January 10, 2022. The qualifier round will be held on January 12, 2022, and the semi-finals are scheduled on January 13, 2021. The quiz final will be held on January 14, 2022, and winners will be announced on the Practically app and social media channels.

To further elaborate, the cash prize will be equally divided among the winners and the school. The winner will get INR 150,000 cash reward and a 1-year Icon scholarship, the first runner-up will win INR 100,000 cash, and a 1-year Icon Scholarship, the second runner up will get INR 50,000 and a 1-year Icon scholarship. The students who rank between 4th to 10th will get a 6-month Icon Scholarship, while 11th to 15th position holders will get a 1-year Legend scholarship.

Commenting on the initiative, Charu Noheria, Co-Founder & COO of Practically said, "During these tough times, we hope that the quiz will be a refresher for schools and students. We are confident that young and curious minds will be thrilled to participate in the newly launched championship. We have made this School and Student Championship quiz accessible for all to benefit schools and students across the country. The quiz will provide a transparent platform to students to showcase their capabilities."

Enrollment Link -https://bit.ly/3q7Mmgo

Last date to register - January 10, 2022

Founded in 2018 by Subbarao Siddabattula, Founder & CEO, Charu Noheria, Co-Founder & COO, and Ilangovel Thulasimani, Co-Founder & CTO, Practically uses next-generation interactive methods, such as Augmented Reality (AR), Simulations and 3D videos for an enhanced learning experience. It is an intelligent, interactive and immersive learning app for classes 6 to 12 with a focus on STEM learning. Life-like simulations and Augmented Reality (AR) experiences are combined with learning pathways to bring learning alive and increase the retention rate of concepts. Recently, we launched the revolutionary #ScanAnything feature becoming the world's first EdTech company to do so. Practically also offers Live classes, a Coding ++ course, and a 24x7 Seek Help feature for doubt resolution, where students can reach out to subject experts on the platform. 1,500,000 students, more than 350 schools, and 18,000 teachers across India and the Middle East are already benefiting from the engaging content on Practically. You can watch the latest brand commercial on YouTube. The app is available for download for free on Play Store and App Store.

Visit the Practically website here: https://www.practically.com/

