Ajmer, January 7: A man from Rajasthan's Ajmer district was duped for Rs 30 lakh by five people on the pretext of opening a hospital in partnership. A case has been registered against the five accused. The victim has been identified as Rohit Gadwal. He is a resident of the Adarsh Nagar area of the district.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the accused told Gadwal that Icom, a government organisation, was going to open a hospital in every district of the state through a cooperative mission. The accused asked Gadwal to invest Rs 30 lakh in the project. The victim was even offered jobs for relatives in the hospital faculty.

To gain Gadwal's trust, the accused took him to Delhi. The victim met other accused there and was also shown papers of the project. In the pares, it was mentioned that the organisatin was being handled by the Prime Minister's Office. The complainant invested Rs 30 lakh in the project.

However, the accused stooped, picking up his calls after he invested the money. Upon realising that he was being duped, gadwall approached the police. On the basis of his complaint, the case has been registered in the matter. A detailed investigation has been launched by the police.

