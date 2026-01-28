VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28: As the war giant 'Border 2' dominates the box office, a specific performance amidst the explosions and heavy-duty action has caught the audience's eye. Viewers are curious about the intense, brooding officer standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Sunny Deol--a fresh face with a commanding screen presence.

That "intense guy" is Pranav Vashisht, the actor playing Lieutenant Ajit Singh. While Sunny Deol brings the thunder, Pranav brings a quiet, disciplined intensity as his trusted on-field aide, making people sit up and take notice of the new talent.

For Pranav, this intensity wasn't just acting; it was a reflection of the high-stakes environment.

"Watching oneself share the frame with Sunny Deol is a surreal moment," says Pranav. "For an actor with roots in theatre, the sets of 'Border 2' were like a film school on a battlefield. It demanded immense discipline to match the energy of such a massive production."

While he is turning heads in uniform now, eagle-eyed viewers might recognize Pranav from a completely different avatar. The engineer-turned-actor previously impressed as the character 'Pamma' in Imtiaz Ali's Netflix hit 'Amar Singh Chamkila' (where he also served as a Director's Assistant and Casting Assistant with Mukesh Chhabra!).

His journey to playing the intense Lieutenant was swift. Casting ace Mukesh Chhabra tapped him for the role right after his stint on Chamkila.

"I was cast in late February and was reporting for duty in Dehradun by March 1," Pranav reveals. "From watching 'Border' on a small TV screen to standing next to Sunny Sir, life has come full circle. It wasn't just about playing a soldier; for me, it was about earning my stripes as an actor."

Pranav credits director Anurag Singh for channeling his energy into a performance that stands out even in a crowded frame. "Anurag Sir is a director with immense clarity. He pushed me to deliver a performance that was honest and disciplined, ensuring I held my own even in the most high-octane scenes," he adds.

With audiences now Googling the "intense Lieutenant" from Border 2, Pranav Vashisht has firmly announced his arrival in the big leagues.

