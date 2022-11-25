London [UK]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): In another addition to his long list of noteworthy achievements, Prashant Wagh, MD, AQURA Enviro Projects Private Limited, was conferred with 'Asia's Inspirational Leader 2022' award by White Page International, at the 'Global Business Conclave 2022', held in London on October 28, 2022.

The award was bestowed upon him in recognition of his exemplary achievements and immense contribution to the growth of his organisation and industry. Moreover, AQURA was also recognised as 'Asia's most admired brand 2022', for having made a mark due to innovative solutions, sustainability, social impact and goodwill.

Members of the House of Lords, UK Parliament, Lord Swraj Paul and Lord Meghnad Desai, and Virendra Sharma, Member of Parliament, UK, presented the award to Prashant Wagh. Also present at the conclave were dignitaries including Baroness Uddin, Member of the House of Lords; Mira Misra Kaushik, Officer of the Order of the British Empire, among others. More than 150 CEOs and CXOs from Asia, UK, US, Middle East and Africa, attended the conclave.

The conclave was organised by White Page International and WCRC INT. The morning session of the conclave was held at the iconic House of Lords and the evening gala awards ceremony was hosted at the VSC, London.

On receiving the award, Wagh said, "Receiving two prestigious international awards is a recognition of our quality services and innovative solutions for our clients. We share this achievement with all the stakeholders and our associates in the sustainability and climate change management space."

Sharing his firm's vision, he said, "We aim to become a leading global player by 2025 in providing solutions in the domain of sustainability, climate change, and climate finance to achieve the global objective of limiting the increase of the earth's temperature to 2 degrees Celsius."

AQURA: Established in 1995, AQURA Enviro Projects Private Limited offers environment management consultancy services to different industries, corporate entities and institutions. Prashant Wagh's contribution is immense in expanding the domain of the firm's services in India and overseas. At present, the company is dealing with major sustainability projects in India.

