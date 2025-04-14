New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Pratt & Whitney has appointed Ashish Saraf as its Vice President and Country Head, India. As Pratt & Whitney's senior-most in-country leader, Ashish will lead all strategic growth and transformation efforts in India.

He will be responsible for the growth and alignment of Pratt & Whitney's in-country engineering, supply chain, customer service, operations, and digital transformation centers, as per a statement Monday.

Ashish joins Pratt & Whitney from Thales, where he served as country director and chairman for all Thales India businesses, including aerospace, defense, biometrics, cybersecurity, and the Global Capability Center.

"Pratt & Whitney has invested more than USD 40 million in the past four years in expanding its engineering, digital transformation, supply chain and aftermarket presence in India," said Satheeshkumar Kumarasingam, chief digital officer, Pratt & Whitney.

"Ashish's wealth of expertise across profit and loss management, business transformation, and strategic partnerships will bolster our next phase of growth in-country," Kumarasingam added.

Ashish has over 20 years of industry and consulting experience, with an extensive background spanning the aerospace, space, defense, biometrics, and manufacturing sectors.

Prior to his tenure at Thales, Ashish held several leadership roles at Airbus and the Tata-Sikorsky joint venture.

He also worked at Deloitte Consulting, focusing on strategy, operations, and supply chain in the manufacturing and engineering sectors in the US and Europe.

Pratt & Whitney has been powering Indian aerospace for over seven decades, and its growing footprint now includes more than 800 employees.

Today, Pratt & Whitney's engines and auxiliary power units support nearly 600 aircraft in India across commercial, regional, and military aviation - including the A320neo family, ATR 72s, and the Indian Air Force's C-295s and C-17 Globemaster IIIs.

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. (ANI)

