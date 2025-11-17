PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 17: Premjit Sen, one of India's most authoritative voices in martial arts and Chairman of the Karate India Organisation, has quietly but decisively reshaped the narrative around women's safety. As President of the Karate Do Association of Bengal and a WKF A Grade Referee, he has elevated Karate from a competitive discipline to a life skill that builds clarity, courage and self assurance in thousands of women across Bengal.

What distinguishes Sen's approach is his refusal to treat self defence as ceremonial. His workshops, conducted in partnership with schools, colleges, police departments and state institutions, are rooted in the real threats that women face every day. Participants learn not only technique but also presence of mind, including how to assess danger, respond without panic and reclaim control. Many young women describe the sessions as liberating and empowering.

At the core of Sen's philosophy is what he calls the Three D's: Discipline, Determination and Devotion. These values, he believes, shape an individual long before the first stance or strike. Karate, in his view, trains the mind to resist fear, silence doubt and build an inner steadiness that influences every aspect of life. "The real opponent is the fear we carry within," he often says.

Under his leadership, women's Karate in India has undergone a genuine shift. Participation has surged across states, and the sport has shed biases that once kept women at the margins. Bengal, previously an underrepresented region in martial arts, has emerged as a powerhouse, producing athletes who now compete confidently on national and global platforms. This resurgence is a direct result of Sen's insistence on equal training opportunities, fair recognition and an environment where girls are encouraged to excel.

Sen's stature in the global Karate community further strengthens his influence. He is the first Bengali to receive the prestigious Bronze Pin from the World Karate Federation, awarded on 28 October 2023 at the 26th World Karate Championships in Budapest. He is also the first Bengali to hold the 8th Dan Black Belt from the WKF, a distinction that reflects decades of dedication and mastery. These milestones highlight the international respect he brings to his mission.

Beyond the sporting arena, his work has profound social impact. For countless young women, Karate has become a ladder to dignity and independence. It has opened pathways in policing, education, coaching and fitness. It has created opportunities for self respect and financial mobility, especially for those from economically challenged backgrounds. In quiet and significant ways, Karate is reshaping the social fabric of Bengal.

Government backed programs have expanded the reach of Sen's mission. Initiatives such as Tejashwini, Kolkata Police unarmed combat training, school and college based self defence modules, the Rani Lakshmi Bai scheme and programs under the Sarva Shiksha Mission have all benefited from his guidance. His ongoing effort to train ten thousand girls across Bengal in a single year, free of cost, is one of the most ambitious empowerment initiatives led by an individual in recent years.

When Sen speaks, he does so with the clarity of someone who has witnessed transformation first hand. Karate, he explains, helps children develop focus, teaches women to feel secure and guides men toward self control and balanced judgment. It also prepares individuals for modern pressures by strengthening mental stability during moments of stress and unpredictability.

Sen consistently challenges the misconception that Karate encourages aggression. "Karate teaches restraint before it teaches force," he says. "It demands clarity, not conflict." Self defence, he insists, is always the final option. The confidence developed through training becomes a lifelong companion.

His long term vision is simple yet far reaching. He wants Karate introduced in every school in India, giving every child, regardless of gender or background, the strength and stability it provides.

Premjit Sen's contribution sits at a rare intersection of safety, social reform and sport. He is not merely developing athletes. He is shaping citizens who can meet adversity with strength and composure. For thousands of young women in Bengal, Karate has become more than a martial art. It is a mindset, a shield and a source of unwavering confidence. Behind this transformation stands a teacher whose conviction has turned an ancient discipline into a modern instrument of empowerment.

