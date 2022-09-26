Begngaluru [India], September 26 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate HAL's modern Integrated Cryogenic Engine Manufacturing Facility (ICMF) in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The facility, which would be spread out over an of 4,500-square metres, will cater to the entire rocket engine manufacturing facility for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). It will house more than 70 hi-tech equipment and testing facilities for manufacturing cryogenic (CE20) and semi-cryogenic (SE2000) engines of Indian space launch vehicles.

In 2013, the process had started for establishing a facility for manufacturing of cryogenic engine modules at Hindustan Aeronautics' (HAL) aerospace division with an agreement signed between ISRO and HAL. The MoU was amended in 2016 for setting up of ICMF with an investment of Rs 208 crore.

The commissioning of all the critical equipment for the manufacturing and assembly requirement is completed. The pre-production activities which involve preparation of the process plans, drawings and quality plan, among others, have also commenced. HAL will start realising the modules by March 2023.

HAL's aerospace division manufactures liquid propellant tanks and launch vehicle structures of polar satellite launch vehicle (PSLV), geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle mark II (GSLV MK-II), GSLV Mk-III and also stage integration for GSLV Mk-II. The division entering into manufacture of cryogenic engines is a major step towards technology upgradation.

Cryogenic engines are the most widely used engines world over for the launch vehicles. India successfully flew GSLV-D5 with a cryogenic engine, which was made by Isro through private industries, and became the sixth country in developing cryogenic engines. (ANI)

