Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6: Prismforce, a leading AI-powered Talent Supply Chain company, has announced a strategic collaboration with Microsoft. At the core of this collaboration is the launch of Prismforce's AI-powered agent, seamlessly embedded within the Microsoft 365 ecosystem. This integration redefines enterprise talent management - enabling smarter staffing decisions, unlocking AI-driven talent insights, and streamlining collaboration within the everyday tools used by professionals.

As part of this collaboration, Prismforce has introduced the SkillPrism AI Companion--a next-generation Agentic AI solution seamlessly integrated across the Microsoft 365 ecosystem, including Microsoft Teams, Word, PowerPoint, and Microsoft 365 Copilot. Now available for Prismforce's customers in Microsoft 365 Copilot, the companion is powered by SkillPrism, Prismforce's proprietary AI skill management engine. It is built on a secure, compliance-ready architecture with role-based access controls, ensuring enterprise data remains protected while unlocking new levels of agility and workforce intelligence.

The SkillPrism AI Companion provides a state-of-the-art skill framework, enhanced by continuous, automated profiling of employee skills through integration with multiple enterprise systems. These capabilities bring advanced skill intelligence into the flow of work--enabling users to search associate profiles, update skills and resumes, trigger learning actions, and receive intelligent, context-aware notifications, all within their Microsoft 365 workspace. By combining AI-driven insights with seamless usability, the solution transforms how organizations discover, develop, and deploy talent-- enabling personalized upskilling, deeper employee engagement, and greater workforce agility.

By harnessing the power of AI through Microsoft 365 Copilot and combining it with Prismforce's deep expertise in skill-based talent supply chain, we're enabling enterprises to make smarter workforce decisions, enhance productivity, and deliver real impact across employee engagement, agility, and business outcomes.

"Enterprises today grapple with unprecedented complexity in workforce planning. Skills are evolving faster, demand is more dynamic, and traditional systems are struggling to adapt," said Somnath Chatterjee, Founder and CEO of Prismforce.

"Focused on empowering businesses with agility, precision, and efficiency in talent management, Prismforce was purpose-built to address this gap. Our collaboration with Microsoft amplifies this vision, integrating Agentic AI into the heart of enterprise workflows to enable swift, intelligent talent strategies at scale. Looking ahead, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of workforce optimisation with continued investment in Agentic AI-led innovations that drive transformative business value.

We look forward to deepening our collaboration with Microsoft--whose scale, enterprise reach, and AI leadership align strongly with our vision. This partnership allows us to bring the power of Agentic AI to more enterprises and professionals than ever before, accelerating capability transformation across the industry. We're grateful for the trust and confidence our customers and partners have placed in our vision," Somnath Chatterjee concluded.

Uriel Rootshtain, Sr. Director Partner Marketing for Modern Work and Business Applications, said: "At Microsoft, we believe technology has the power to transform how organizations work--by breaking down silos and bringing intelligence into the tools people use every day. Prismforce's SkillPrism AI Companion, integrated with Microsoft 365 and Teams, is a powerful example of this vision in action."

About Prismforce

Prismforce is an AI-powered SaaS platform that began with a focus on IT services firms, helping them transform their talent supply chain. Its cloud-native suite unifies skill intelligence, talent marketplace, staffing, skilling, and demand forecasting--enabling enterprises to plan, staff, and deliver projects faster while unlocking richer career paths for their people. The platform helps drive both business performance and employee engagement by making talent operations smarter and more efficient.

Backed by Sequoia Capital, Prismforce has a global presence across India and the U.S., with a team of 200 experts. It currently serves over 700,000 users across 25+ leading tech companies worldwide, with plans to extend its capabilities to adjacent sectors as enterprise needs evolve.

www.prismforce.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2839424/PRISMFORCE_Founder_CEO.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2839425/Prismforce_Logo.jpg

