VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 19: Pristyn Care, a leading healthcare provider, has undertaken a focused organisational restructuring as it continues to decentralise operations across its owned hospital network, enabling faster execution, clearer accountability, and long-term operational efficiency.

Also Read | Elon Musk Net Worth: Tesla, SpaceX CEO Holds ‘World's Richest Person Status’ at USD 680 Billion After Surge Driven by Tesla Stock Rally and SpaceX Valuation Increase.

The transition is tightly scoped, with changes confined to less than 2% centrally managed roles. As hospitals increasingly take end-to-end ownership of operations, several responsibilities that were earlier managed through a centrally coordinated ecosystem are now being transitioned directly to hospital units to enable quicker decision-making and stronger on-ground execution.

At the same time, Pristyn Care has significantly strengthened its hospital-level workforce. Over the last six months, the company has hired more than 600 professionals across clinical, nursing, operations, and administrative roles to support the rapid expansion of its owned hospital network.

Also Read | Who Is Anurag Dwivedi? ED Raids Uttar Pradesh-Based YouTuber’s Residence and Other Places in Connection With Online Betting Case, Seizes Luxury Cars Including Lamborghini Urus.

"This transition reflects how our organisation is evolving as we scale our hospitals," said Anjan Das, Vice President - Human Resources, Pristyn Care. "As responsibilities move closer to hospital units, certain centrally structured roles are being transitioned. We are committed to support them through this transition, and the company will facilitate continuity of benefits for employees."

Pristyn Care's shift from a centrally coordinated ecosystem to a hospital-led structure reflects its broader evolution into an integrated healthcare provider that is building smart hospitals--facilities designed around standardised processes, digital systems, and real-time operational visibility to support consistent clinical outcomes and efficient care delivery.

Decision-making is increasingly driven by hospital leadership, supported by shared systems and governance.

The organisational restructuring focuses on building a patient-centric & financially sustainable hospital network. By streamlining central layers the company is creating a balanced structure designed to support profitability as it scales toward a 50-hospital network over the coming years.

"Our intent is not contraction, but redistribution," added Das. "We are consciously shifting talent closer to where care is delivered, ensuring hospitals have the autonomy, leadership, and people they need, while continuing to build smart hospitals that operate with strong clinical, operational, and financial discipline."

Pristyn Care continues to invest in clinical infrastructure, hospital leadership, and technology-led systems as it expands across key Indian markets. The company believes that decentralised ownership, supported by focused central governance where it adds value, will be critical to building a resilient, profitable, and IPO-ready healthcare provider.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)