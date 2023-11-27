Business News | Private Security Industry Plays a Vital Role in Economic Development of the Nation: Gujarat CM

NewsVoir
Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 27: CAPSI Security Leadership Summit 2023 was inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendrabhai Patel in Gandhinagar-Gujarat. The two-day event aimed at addressing crucial issues and exploring the evolving landscape of security in India. Other important guests present at the event include Kunwar Vikram Singh, Chairman CAPSI & APDI, Prof. (Dr.) Bimal N. Patel, Vice-Chancellor, Rashtriya Raksha University, Sh. Prakash Vermora, Member of Legislative Assembly, Gujarat, Dr. Shamsher Singh (DG of Police (Law & Order)), Gujarat State, Sh Anil Pratham IPS, DGP Police Reforms, HH HE Maharani Radhika Raje Gaekwad of Baroda, Sh. Prakash Vermora, Member of Legislative Assembly, Gujarat, Sh Kanti Bhai Patel, President Federation of Industries & Association, Gujarat and others.
At the CAPSI Security Leadership Summit 2023, two welfare measures were announced for the security guards. Yatra.com joined hands with CAPSI to give concessions in ticket booking for 1 crore Security Guards & their family members. Also CAPSI joined hands with the Uttar Pradesh based RC Infra to construct 500 homes for security guards under PMAY & this will be replicated by CAPSI in the rest of India.
On this occasion, Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendrabhai Patel said, "World leader and successful Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has made Gujarat a role model for development by making Gujarat a peaceful and secure state. Peace, safety and security are priorities in the development journey of any state or nation. In an industrially developed state like Gujarat and renowned as an auto and manufacturing hub, private security has been playing an important role for industrial security and labour peace."
