Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): The globally recognized Priyadarshni Academy Awards are conferred on national and international dignitaries for outstanding contribution in their respective fields.

This year, exceptional achievers will be felicitated virtually by Union Ministers, Govt. of India, at the Academy's Awards presentation ceremony.

The webinar is scheduled for 20th September 2021 at 6:00 pm IST (12:30 pm GMT) and will be broadcast live on www.priyadarshniacademy.com/2021GlobalAwards and youtu.be/q60EHiEtxbA

Priyadarshni Academy is a premier non-profit, socio-cultural and educational organization. Real Estate tycoon, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, is the Chairman. Priyadarshni Academy is the brain child of Businessman and Humanitarian Nanik Rupani, Founder and Chairman Emeritus. Dr. R. A. Mashelkar, FRS, National Research Professor, is the Chairman of the Global Awards Advisory Committee.

The prominent dignitaries who will grace this year's awards function are:

Chief Guest: Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India

Guest of Honor: Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Textiles, Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution; Leader of Rajya Sabha; Government of India

Guest of Honor: Shri Suresh Prabhu, Member of Parliament, India's Sherpa to the G7 and G20; and Former Union Minister, Government of India

Following awards will be presented this year:

Harbinger of Peace, Priyadarshni Academy Global Award for Outstanding Contribution to Human Welfare and Spirituality to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Founder, The Art of Living, Bengaluru, India

Priyadarshni Academy Ramkrishna Bajaj Memorial Global Award for Outstanding Contribution to Industry, Commerce and Infrastructure Development to Gautam Adani, Founder and Chairman, Adani Group, Ahmedabad, India

Priyadarshni Academy Smita Patil Memorial Award for Best Actor to Ms. Kiara Advani, Actor, India

Priyadarshni Academy Pralhad P. Chhabria Memorial Global Award for Outstanding Contribution to Journalism and Freedom of Press to Sang-Hoon Bang, President & CEO, The Chosunilbo, South Korea

Priyadarshni Academy Global Award for Outstanding Contribution to National Economic Recovery to Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Republic of Indonesia

Priyadarshni Academy Harish Mahindra Memorial Global Award for Outstanding Contribution to Sustainable Economic Growth and Tackling Climate Change to Lord Nicholas Stern, Chair, Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment, The London School of Economics, United Kingdom

Priyadarshni Academy Global Award for Outstanding Contribution to Promoting Women's Welfare, Rights and Gender Equality to Baroness Sandip Verma, Chair, UN Women UK; Member of House of Lords, United Kingdom

As a foremost non-profit, socio-cultural and educational organization, Priyadarshni Academy was started with the motto 'Service to Humanity is the Best Work of Life'. It was founded in 1984 by Nanik Rupani, in association with a group of like-minded individuals.

It functions under the adept leadership of Founder & Chairman Emeritus Nanik Rupani and Chairman Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani. With remarkable achievements the Academy has surpassed its goals and won many hearts year after year. It provides educational assistance to students; promotes Indian classical performing arts; presents literary awards; and publishes books to spread ancient Indian wisdom.

The Global Awards event is the Academy's flagship program, considered by many leaders as Asia's Nobel awards. The Awards themselves are a tribute to the recipients from all walks of life, from all corners of the globe, who have excelled in their respective fields. The Academy believes that recognizing the achievements of individuals is of paramount importance to inspire leaders of current and future generations.

