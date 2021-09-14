Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to join Manchester United must have given the fans a reason to celebrate his homecoming. The brace against Newcastle was the icing on the pie. But not everyone seemed to be pleased with CR7's move to Manchester United and this also includes Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. The Liverpool manager admitted that he was surprised about CR7's decision to leave Juventus. During an interview, when Jurgen Klopp was asked if he was happy with Ronaldo making a move to Manchester United, he said, "Am I happy that he is at United? I can’t say that it’s not true!" Cristiano Ronaldo Sweats it Out Alongside Team Manchester United Ahead of UCL 2021-22 Tie Against Young Boys (Watch Video & See Pics).

The Liverpool manager revealed that he does not belong to the circle of people at Juventus and thus he could not get regular updates from the happenings there. "I’m surprised about that and then City and I thought that will be good fun for United and then United stepped in and did it, all fine. It’s a free world, they can do what they want," he said in an interview.

Check out the video below:

🗣️ "Am I happy that he is at United? No I can't say that..." Jurgen Klopp admits he was surprised that Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave Juventus this summer 📺 Watch #LEELIV on Sky Sports PL from 4pm pic.twitter.com/NlhR1Y1HqV — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 12, 2021

As of now Cristiano Ronaldo and his team Manchester United is prepping up for the UCL 2021-22 match against Young Boys which will be held later tonight at 10.15 pm. Liverpool will play against AC Milan in the Champions League 2021-22 match.

