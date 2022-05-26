New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI/GPRC): Their first selection trials of this season of PCCT is scheduled on June 20th, 2022 at Noida Cricket Stadium in Sec 21 Noida which will be followed by a series of selection trials all across the country. The selection trials in Noida will be open to all players from Delhi/NCR, North UP & Haryana.

Speaking at the event, Shiv Kumar, Co-Founder & CEO of the league said "We have designed PCCT in such a way that quality cricketers get a lot of chances to grow in their cricket career with Nilesh Suri Founder. PCCT is all about quality cricket and not quantity. Yes, there will be a lot of matches but, in an extremely organized manner so that the best talent comes out and play for their states as well as the country".

With the likes of Tatenda Carlos Munaku who is currently associated as a coach with Delhi Capitals academy and has represented Zimbabwe in the U19 world cup player and Srikant Kate, a former Ranji player, spearheading its coaching department, Harun Chaudhary. Pro Cricket Championship Trophy (PCCT) is quickly becoming the most sought after cricket championship in India.

Interestingly, PCCT's last season's grand finale is also successfully done on April 10th this year.

As per Shiv Kumar, PCCT will shortlist 24 state teams this year from various parts of the country in each age group. Matches will be played in U14, U16, U19, U23 & U25 categories which means that every budding cricketer now has a good rookie cricket league to look forward to. All the matches will be in 20 over format with coloured dresses and white balls so that the players get accustomed to this format of the game.

Coaches from many other state associations are also supporting this initiative to promote the game of cricket, especially in the areas where there are lesser opportunities.

Additionally, Shiv Kumar confirmed that there will be 100 per cent sponsorships for top-performing players who get selected in as the top-performing player of the season. Player registrations for selection trials can be done online on their website http://www.procricketchampions.com

