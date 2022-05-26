Velocity are set to take on Trailblazers in the last group game before the final in the Women's T20 Challenge on Thursday, May 26. The match would be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium and is scheduled to get underway at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Both teams enter this clash on the back of contrasting results. While Trailblazers were beaten by 49 runs in the first game of the competition by Supernovas, Harmanpreet Kaur's high-flying side was taken down by Velocity a day later. On form, Velocity are favourites to win this game. Trailblazers though can pack a solid punch but their batters need to be more consistent and avoid a massive collapse they had in the first match. Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt Help Velocity Beat Supernovas by Seven Wickets at Women’s T20 Challenge 2022

For Velocity, Shafali Verma, Laura Woolvaardt and Kate Cross would be the players to watch out for in this game. Trailblazers on the other hand, will pin their hopes on skipper Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Salma Khatun to make an impact.

Velocity vs Trailblazers, Live Telecast of Women's T20 Challenge 2022 Match 3 on Star Sports TV Channels

The Supernovas vs Velocity match in Women's T20 Challenge 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports Network.

Velocity vs Trailblazers, Live Telecast of Women's T20 Challenge 2022 Match 3 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the VEL vs TBL match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Velocity vs Trailblazers match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee.

