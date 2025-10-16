VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 16: In an industry where trust often takes years to build, Procalp Activ Color+ by Actium Plus has managed to earn it in just three months of its launch. The latest innovation has rapidly become a consumer favourite, winning applaud for its science-driven, dermatologist-tested, and sensitive scalp-friendly approach to hair coloring.

Also Read | PVL 2025: Chennai Blitz Beat Ahmedabad Defenders in Five-Set Thriller To Keep Their Prime Volleyball League Campaign Alive.

The launch marks a significant leap for the brand, which is already known for combining skincare science with cosmetic performance. Developed and manufactured in Italy, Procalp Activ Color+ is formulated with the Intellicolor™ Technology and is enriched with nourishing actives that ensure both color brilliance and scalp comfort.

Hair Color that Respects Scalp Health

Also Read | 'Our Fault' Aka 'Culpa Nuestra' Movie Review: Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara's Sinful 'Culpables' Trilogy Ends As It Begins - Vexing! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Modern consumers no longer settle for hair color alone. They seek solutions that provide effective color along with scalp care. Procalp Activ Color+ addresses this evolving demand by offering 100% grey coverage and a glossy, vibrant finish, while remaining gentle on the sensitive scalp. It is dermatologist tested, hypoallergenic, and free from Ammonia, PPD, Resorcinol, and Parabens, making it a safe and trusted choice for individuals with sensitive scalps.

"Our intent was simple: To craft a hair color that performs beautifully without compromising scalp integrity," shared a spokesperson from Actium Plus. "The positive feedback from users has reaffirmed our belief that Procalp Activ Color+ isn't just about coloring hair, but it's about caring for hair and scalp in a healthier way."

Performance Meets Protection

Procalp Activ Color+ has been carefully crafted to give users the best of both worlds: beautiful color and healthy hair. Its smooth, creamy texture makes application easy, while the formula's durability keeps the color vibrant even after many washes. Study show it can boost hair shine by 14%, leaving strands visibly smoother and healthier, proving that performance doesn't have to come at the cost of care.

Available in Black (1.0) and Brown (3.0), it suits a range of personal styles, whether you want a bold, deep black or a warm, natural brown. Users have praised it as a permanent hair color that delivers salon-quality results without the usual dryness or irritation.

Science at the Core

The secret behind Procalp Activ Color+ is its Intellicolor™ Technology, which ensures even color coverage and a naturally luminous finish. Combined with nourishing ingredients, it strengthens hair from root to tip, reducing breakage and brittleness that often come with traditional dyes.

Early users have noticed softer, stronger hair and longer-lasting color, all without the irritation that typically follows coloring. Even dermatologists recommend it for those with sensitive scalps, thanks to its gentle, non-irritating formula, making it a safe and reliable choice for everyday hair care.

Italian Craftsmanship, Loved by Consumers

Made in Italy, Procalp Activ Color+ reflects the country's long tradition of precision, innovation, and high-quality cosmetics. Each batch goes through thorough testing to ensure consistent results and safety, giving both professionals and everyday users confidence in the product.

"Today's consumers want products that are reliable, effective, and gentle," said an Actium Plus spokesperson. "Procalp Activ Color+ delivers on all three. It's not just a hair color, it's a new way to combine beauty with care."

A new benchmark for the industry

As online discussions and dermatologist' recommendations continue to grow, Procalp Activ Color+ is shaping a new narrative in Indian haircare market. By merging dermatological science with formulation excellence, Procalp Activ Color+ has set a high standard for permanent hair color solutions that combine style, safety, and sustainability.

Now available across India, the product offers users a chance to experience rich, long lasting color, be it permanent black hair color or warm brown color, while ensuring that scalp comfort remains uncompromised.

With Procalp Activ Color+, Actium Plus has not only redefined how people color their hair but also how they care for it.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)