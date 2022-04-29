New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI/TPT): One Entertainment Film Production's "Dehati Disco" will be released on May 27 on the big screen.

The announcement of the release date was coupled with the film's trailer.

As the premiere of the next epic opus's trailer releases, it is receiving massive attention from all the viewers, especially people who have an inclination towards dance. Directed by Manoj Sharma, the film has many big names associated with this film, like Ganesh Acharya and Ravi Kishan.

"Dehati Disco" cast comprises versatile performers, with Ganesha Acharya as Bhola and Ravi Kishan as Dubey playing pivotal roles in the film. Other actors sharing the big screen are Manoj Joshi as Mmehant Ji, Rajesh Sharma as Minister Dubey, Master Saksham as Bheema, Sahi khan as Jack, and Pankaj Berry as Guru Ji. Produced by Kamal Kishor Mishra, this film also stars Rakesh Srivastav as Deenu Chacha, Mithlesh Chaturvedi as Pujari, Ram Mehar as Bishan, Harveer Yadav as Hariya, Yasmeen Khan Mishra as Kamli, Hemant Bharti as Shera.

Talking about the film, Kamal Kishor Mishra stated, "It will be an entertainer as Indians love to dance, and I can't think of a better person to be a part of this initiative than choreographer Ganesh Acharya. He is gifted, committed, and emotionally invested in the film. He's done a fantastic job portraying the protagonist. You'll see him in an avatar you've never seen before."

Going further in the conversation, Ganesh Acharya added, "I am looking forward to the trailer of Dehati Disco. Dancing is my passion and love, and I've put my heart and soul into this movie. I'm excited for folks to see it, and there will be so many people who will be able to see it on the big screen."

Being a film whose storyline revolves around dancers, the audiences are eager to watch what it has to offer. After the teaser release itself, the film started getting applause; Tiger Shroff, a Bollywood celebrity, also shared the teaser on social media. For the audience's support, the 4th song of the film will be released on May 5 along with Shivamani Live.

The makers of this project have also announced that the first song for the film will be released on May 2, 2022, whereas the second and third songs will be released respectively on May 3 and 4th this year.

