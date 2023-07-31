SRV Media

New Delhi [India], July 31: The government of India has been constantly focusing on encouraging entrepreneurship among the youth. To promote innovation, the government has even launched many schemes and programmes like Mudra Yojna, Skill India, and Startup India. And the youth are also not behind. The young generation is coming forward with all sorts of ideas and entrepreneurial skills and helping the country realize the dream of a New India.

In this direction, Our Mitti Foundation, an NGO working for the welfare of the people, organized an event called the Entrepreneurs Excellence Awards 2023 in the national capital last week. The guests who shared their views and ideas on different kinds of business and innovation at the event include Sonal Goel, IAS, Resident Commissioner, Tripura Bhawan; DK Bakshi, Chief Mentor and CEO, Global Talent Company; Shrikant Namdeo, Director, Department of Financial Services, Govt. of India; Monish Bhalla, Tax Guru and GST Expert; Virendra Kumar, Managing Director of Pragati Electrocom; Prem Chowdhary, Director, Fintech Bulls and HimValley Foods; and Dr Kailash Bihari Singh, Management Expert, among others.

At the Awards ceremony, entrepreneurs were invited to meet and discuss the challenges they face with the government officials and industry experts mentioned above. 30 entrepreneurs who have been able to mark their presence in the market in their respective areas of expertise were later awarded for their work. NARENDRA KUMAR, Founder and CEO of PROFIT BY PPC; Prashant Bharti and Manish Kumar, founders of Skills Tech; Dr. Naveen Kumar, Founder and CEO of Alobha Technologies; Amit Kumar, founder of Onwid; and Dilkhush Kumar, Founder of Rodbez; Dr Rajan Jaiswal, Founder & CEO of Codon Pharma; Capt. Navrang Singh, Founder, of Airborne Aviation Academy, Dr. Niraj Jha, Founder & CEO of Hanumaan; Vivek Pathak, Founder of Tinkerly, among others, were awarded for their entrepreneurial skills.

Today, when we talk about innovation and entrepreneurship, it always has some links to technology, digital education, or digital platforms in one way or another. In this modern age, most businesses survive and succeed because of their immense and active digital presence. One of the awardees at the event, Narendra Kumar has succeeded in running a Digital Marketing Company, Profit By PPC. The agency has been in business for over three years now and has completed over 250 projects successfully. They claim to be using modern digital marketing practices to attain the business goals set by their clients. Profit By PPC has many big clients under its kitty including Max Life Insurance, Info Edge, Binocs, Spectra, Stanza Living, Royal Matrimonial, Bid Assist, Investment Simplified, Upsurge, Elevate HQ, Rupeek, and Whiz Consulting among others.

Profit By PPC claims to be delivering beyond clients’ expectations. Their expertise lies in providing Branding, Performance Marketing, and lead generation services that include SEO, Google Ads, Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing and more. Their team is persistently working to help companies achieve their digital marketing goals with Paid Advertising on Google, Facebook & Instagram, following SEO best practices, and Guest Posting Services.

Numbers never lie! Profit By PPC is the best digital marketing company for a reason; over 250 thousand keywords ranked so far, completed over 250 projects successfully, generated over 3.5 million organic traffic, and we definitely can’t miss their 225 plus happy customers. The founder and CEO, Narendra Kumar, believes “A digital presence is important for all businesses and brands, but mere presence won't help them survive in a competitive environment. Businesses need to use digital media effectively to create an impact on people, and Profit By PPC helps their clients do that."

Before starting his own marketing agency, Narendra worked as a Digital Marketing Head at different organizations for several years. After realizing the need for such a business to grow, he started his own company, Profit By PPC, to help other organizations mark their presence digitally and sustain it as well. This 34-year-old young entrepreneur also understands the scope of digital marketing as a career. Alongside the agency, he also runs a training institute called The Digital Education for people who seek a successful career in this booming industry. Narendra Kumar truly believes that Digital education is a skill that would mitigate the rising issue of unemployment and also help India achieve its UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2047, when the country celebrates its 100 years of independence.

