Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Progate, Inc. (headquartered in Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; Masanori Kato, CEO; hereinafter referred to as "Progate") is pleased to present Progate Education Summit for School, an online webinar on 5th Feb, 2022 featuring an innovation officer from the Ministry of Education and school principals of Amity International School and Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial School.

Registration form: bit.ly/progatesummitfebpr

Overview of the Summit

There have been major changes in school education in India recently such as the explosion of online education, the revision of NEP that makes programming education mandatory from Class 6 and the shift to a more proactive educational style. Adapting to these changes in the environment has become a challenge for many schools, and we have been hearing that many are confused.

This summit aims to share knowledge and examples of how schools can quickly adapt to the new requirements of education and develop its own strengths.

About the Summit (webinar)

Time and Date: 4:00 - 5:30 pm, Saturday, 5th February 2022

Who Should Attend?: School Educators, Principals, Management

Speakers:

Dr. Anshu Arora: Principal at Amity International School

Abhishek Ranjan: Innovation Officer at Ministry of Education, Govt of India

Kavita Sanghvi: Principal at Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial School

Fee: Free

Special Giveaway:

For school teachers/principals: 1-Month Free access to all Progate lessons

For schools: 1-Year Free access to 2 languages on Progate platform (Requires registration for "Progate for School" after the event)

(Progate is an easy-to-understand online programming learning tool for beginners, with 2.4 million learners worldwide, and has been used by the Indian Institute of Technology.)

Summit Registration Form: bit.ly/progatesummitfebpr (webinar link will be sent after the registration)

Timeline

4:00 pm - 4:15 pm / Opening Ceremony

4:15 pm - 5:15 pm / Panel Discussion "The Learning outcomes amid the pandemic and future scope of digital learning and programming education"

5:15 pm - 5:30 pm / Q&A, Ending Note

Progate is an online learning service that allows learners to start learning programming whenever they are ready to take their first steps into programming. Progate has 2.4 million learners worldwide.

Progate Online Education Pte. Ltd. ("Progate India") was established in Bangalore, Karnataka, India in August 2018, and as of January 2022, the number of registered learners has surpassed 230,000. Progate India has established a number of partnerships and initiatives with local educational institutions such as the Indian Institute of Technology.

For inquiries, please contact below.

Progate Online Education Pte. Ltd.

WeWork EGL Cinnabar Hills, Embassy Golf Links Business Park,

Challaghatta, Bengaluru, KA 560071

Harsh Mishra

india@progate.com

