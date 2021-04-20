Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn surprised one and all on April 20 by dropping the official glimpse of his web series debut on social media. Titled Rudra – The Edge of Darkness, this one is a crime drama that'll see the star in a cop avatar. Yus, after playing iconic policeman roles in Bollywood many times, the actor once again will be seen in the same avatar, however, this time for an OTT platform. FYI, the show is a remake of the British series Luther. Rudra – The Edge of Darkness: Ajay Devgn Shares an Intriguing Glimpse of His Digital Debut Show (Watch Video).

Well, now if you are curious to know what's Luther all about that made Ajay give a green signal to the project? Fret not, as we've got you covered. As, here's all you need to know about Ajay Devgn's upcoming web series that's inspired by BBC One's show. Check it out. Laal Singh Chaddha: All You Need to Know Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump That Inspired Aamir Khan's Upcoming Film.

What's Luther About?

Luther is a British psychological crime drama television series that stars Idris Elba as the lead. The story of the crime series revolves around a detective and a psychopath murderer, who become friends and solve many thrilling cases together.

The Cast

Luther is a series that sees Idris Elba as DCI John Luther and Ruth Wilson as Alice Morgan. Apart from the two, it also stars Michael Smiley, Warren Brown and more.

Luther Trailer

Ajay Devgn's Rudra – The Edge of Darkness Glimpse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Ajay Devgn's Rudra - The Edge of Darkness will stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on an unknown date that is yet to be announced. The series will soon be going into production and will be shot across iconic locales of Mumbai. The actor will be seen in an intense and gritty avatar. So, are you excited to see Ajay in the shoes of Idris Elba? Tell us your view in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2021 04:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).