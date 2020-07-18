Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Prometheus School, Noida is very excited to share its latest partnership and association with the established academy in the world of Table Tennis, Anshul Garg Academy (AGA).

AGA is a renowned house with over 20 years of experience, having trained and honed several national and international paddlers from India. Anshul Garg, the Founder of the academy, brings in rich experience as a part of the panel of coaches at both the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) and the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).

The academy has also enjoyed the esteemed privilege of training paddlers of international representation, from global countries such as Nepal and Bangladesh, including an upcoming training for Top 10 global paddlers at China.

"AGA is proud and elated to have partnered with Prometheus School, Sector-131, Noida (UP) in opening up, AGA Academy for Table Tennis, in the School Campus for both morning and evening sessions. Mukesh Sharma, Chairman, Prometheus School is a sports enthusiast and paddler himself - he has been instrumental in ensuring that an Academy of World Class is set up in his School. To aid sports as a significant facet of education, he has also offered free and concessional education to the outstanding players of National and International repute at Prometheus. Such programs will create a huge WIN:WIN for both the educational industry and the sporting world, serving as a strong testimony for years to come," quoted Anshul, from AGA.

"This association with AGA has several highlights. At the core, students at Prometheus will benefit to unravel their potential and get themselves trained by global experts. It has always been my dream to see Prometheans on a global sport footing, such as an Olympics. AGA will be a step ahead in that direction to enable students who are interested in table tennis gear themselves for the same. The school will also encourage and welcome proven players to receive education at Prometheus, truly facilitating the IB style of learning. Finally, AGA will also be open to non-Prometheans, giving children in Noida access to a world class facility within their proximity. I am as excited as a kid myself and can't wait to see all of these roll out in the coming days and months!" shared Mukesh Sharma who is equally excited at the potential.

"This partnership is in alignment with one of the key goals of the school, which is to promote and support sporting talent in school in a way that allows them to compete at the national and the international level. To this end, this partnership will provide our students with the right guidance and expertise to help them attain their sporting ambition," said Rashima V Varma, Principal, Secondary School.

"We are extremely glad to have associated with AGA and provide our students at Prometheus with top-notch table tennis training and gear. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the continuous development of the school, and I am sure that with the guidance and expertise of industry experts, our students will be able to realize and harness their fullest potential and achieve great heights. Additionally, we also welcome meritorious national and international players with open arms to make the most of their learning and growth at Prometheus. We are excited to witness the blossoming of this partnership as our students become actively involved in sports and recreation, turning into well-rounded sportspersons," said Aneesha Sahni, Principal Primary School.

AGA will work with Prometheus to identify students who have passion for the sport of Table Tennis, impart them with basic and advanced training so that they may excel in the sport with in a span of one to two years. They will also facilitate representation at School/State levels followed by National Championships to reach the Podium stage, for promising paddlers.

"AGA is a powerhouse in churning world class paddlers. What a golden opportunity indeed for Prometheans and children in Noida to learn and excel in Table Tennis," - a statement from Soumyajit Ghosh, Arjuna awardee, Youngest national champion & Olympian 2012 & 2016. Best summarized this whole package.

Prometheus School is an IB school that offers an inquiry based learning. It is spread over 7 acres of land. And has the state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities, including a fully equipped sports block where students can select from a wide range of sports and physical activities like Lawn tennis, Table Tennis, Shooting, Horse Riding etc. (guided by best-in-class coaches). It has specially designed spaces such as Promethean town that support play based learning.

