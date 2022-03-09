New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI/PNN): Sports brand PUMA India took a significant step this Women's Day by adding diverse mannequins at its stores across the country. As part of this initiative, the brand also created a tribute mannequin of gold medalist rifle shooter and PUMA athlete Avani Lekhara to celebrate her achievements.

The brand identified and shortlisted four female shoppers of varying body types to participate in the initiative, wherein mannequin molds were created as per their exact measurements. Historically in retail, mannequins have always been tailored to look a particular way, and this move by PUMA aims to shatter society's rigid beauty standards and ideal body expectations.

Sharing his views on the campaign, Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, Puma India & Southeast Asia, said, "Our mannequins are a representation of PUMA's belief in breaking stereotypes, boosting sports and health, and creating a culture of liberation. As a brand, PUMA wants to stand for everyone. Our apparel in both performance and lifestyle adapts to women of all shapes and makes them feel good. I am positive that this initiative will kickstart a perception-change in the country." He added, "We are honoured to create a tribute mannequin for PUMA Athlete Avani Lekhara. She is an inspiration and a role model for young women of the country, and this is our way of celebrating her achievements."

Speaking about the campaign, Avani Lekhara said, "It's a humbling experience for me to see my own mannequin. I am touched and honoured by this gesture. PUMA's significant move as these mannequins symbolize what women look like. PUMA has always been at the forefront of inclusion and diversity. I am glad the brand has taken this ground-breaking step of representing everyday women through a diverse range of mannequins. One-size-fits all is a myth, and I hope this empowers women to celebrate their individuality."

At present, PUMA India has installed the new mannequins across 24 stores located in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Vadodara, Guwahati, Goa, Pune, Vadodara, Gurugram, Jalandhar, Chandigarh and Ahmedabad. The assortment of mannequins will also be rolled out to other PUMA stores over the year.

