Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI/ATK): Students have just completed their 10th board exams, and this is the most effective time to gear up for the next level of higher education. To get into degree colleges like IIT, COEP, AFMC etc., students will have to appear for entrance exams like JEE, CET and NEET after their 12th standard.

The syllabi for all these entrance exams are the same as science and maths of 11th and 12th standards. Even though there are two more years for JEE /NEET 2024, the preparation for these entrance exams must start before the academic year of the 11th standard begins. A team of expert mentors for JEE NEET are imperative to making studies effective.

A model coaching class has expert faculty who introduce the topics in such a manner that students generate a liking for the subject.

"There is no point in forcing children to study by going against their wishes. This unnecessary pressure doesn't help and may backfire. We, as teachers, try to explain the fundamental reasoning behind every concept by keeping the atmosphere of the class light and fun-filled. Students gradually start solving a few questions, receiving a morale boost for their confidence and developing an interest. It is the best way to keep them willingly focused and away from distractions," said DC Pandey sir, a renowned author for JEE and NEET Physics and a faculty member of Prime Academy Pune.

Good coaching must have a competent faculty team with many years of teaching track record in the same institute. Prime Academy's brigade of IITians faculty team with many years of teaching experience is a significant reason for the outstanding success ratio of students. This is one of the rare teams in Maharashtra which hasn't shuffled for a decade, as the same team has been teaching at the academy since 2011. With a teaching experience of several years, team Prime has developed the expertise and methodologies required to generate confidence among students to excel in competitive exams.

The success rate of Prime students in exams like IIT JEE, NEET, KVPY, and NTSE and the feedback of the students taught by Prime Academy faculties endorse their excellence. "Prof. Lalit was one of the best teachers that I have studied under when preparing for IIT JEE. I am sure many others will benefit from his dedication to students," remarked Sushant Sachdeva, All India Rank 1 in IIT JEE and a recipient of The President Gold Medal at IIT Bombay.

Sushant Sachdeva is the only All India Rank 1 in IIT JEE in the history of Pune. In the last 6 years, out of 1445 students, 1230 have cleared JEE mains and 515 cracked JEE Advanced. Last year out of 173 students, 155 cleared JEE Mains and 73 students cracked JEE Advanced. Owing to these figures, Prime Academy is ranked very high in Maharashtra in terms of success percentage.

Prime Academy is taking admissions for a 2-year course for students that have appeared for class 10th, a 1-year course for class 11th students and a Foundation course for class 8th, 9th and 10th students.

For details visit: www.primeacademypune.com or call / WhatsApp on 9372267644.

