Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 31: Puravankara Limited (NSE: PURVA | BSE: 532891), one of India's most trusted and admired real estate developers, announced its results for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, and consolidated results for FY25. The year was marked by continued expansion across strategic markets, disciplined capital allocation, and laying the groundwork for future growth.

In Q4FY25, Pre-sales stood at Rs 1,282 crore, driven by a sales volume of 1.42 million square feet and healthy collections of Rs 946 crore. Total revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 564 crore.

For FY25, the company achieved robust pre-sales of Rs 5,006 crore, with a sales volume of 5.67 million square feet and a 10% year-on-year increase in sales realisation to Rs 8,830 per square foot. Collections for the year stood at Rs 3,937 crore, reflecting a 9% growth over the previous year. Total revenue came in at Rs 2,093 crore, while operating cash inflows grew by 10% YoY to Rs 4,342 crore.

Commenting on the company's strategic direction, Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Limited, said, "We have entered our Golden Jubilee year with a clear focus on growth, backed by bold investments and disciplined execution. FY25 saw record sustenance sales, and our western India investments are now poised to come to market. We are also actively pursuing several major redevelopment projects. With over 13.5 million sq. ft. in the pipeline group-wide, and key approvals in place, we are optimistic about delivering long-term value to all stakeholders while reinforcing our legacy of trust and innovation."

Kicking off FY26 on a strong note, the company announced a strategic joint venture with KVN Property Holdings LLP to develop a 24.59-acre land parcel in North Bengaluru's KIADB Hardware Park. With an estimated gross development value (GDV) of over Rs 3,300 crore and a saleable area of 3.48 million square feet, the project further strengthens the Group's launch pipeline and regional dominance.

During FY 24-25, Puravankara expanded its presence in Western India by acquiring four marquee projects, including redevelopment projects, across Lokhandwala, Pali Hill, Breach Candy, and Thane, unlocking a combined Gross Development Value (GDV) potential of over Rs 9,500 crore. These investments reflect the company's commitment to derive 40% of future revenues from Mumbai and Pune, supported by strong demand and premium positioning in these micro-markets.

In March 2025, the company successfully launched its much-awaited project, 'Purva Panorama' in Thane, Mumbai, with a total development potential of 3 million square feet and an estimated GDV of Rs 4,000 crore. The project received an excellent response, commencing with Tower C, which covers 0.52 million square feet. The company is poised for substantial growth in its West portfolio.

The Company continues to invest in its Grade A commercial portfolio, with nearly 2 million sq. ft. expected to receive occupancy certificates (OCs) in FY26, thereby enhancing annuity income visibility.

Despite approval delays that impacted some project launches--including regulatory shifts such as the new e-khata policy--approvals have now begun to come through, setting the stage for a more active launch calendar in the coming quarters. The company has delivered approximately. 3.09 million square feet in FY25 and is expecting occupancy certificates (OC) for key projects like Atmosphere, Oakshire, Capella in Bengaluru & Adora De Goa in Goa in FY26 with a total saleable area of 3.95 million square feet and a total GDV of Rs 3200 crore. This will enable a ramp-up in handovers and revenue recognition in the coming quarters.

Aligned with its Golden Jubilee vision, Puravankara has also initiated changes as part of a company-wide effort to drive operational synergy and further enhance the customer experience. These initiatives are geared toward better integration across its portfolio, leading to better delivery timelines, increased transparency, and overall improved execution efficiency.

As the Indian real estate market matures and consolidates, Puravankara continues to build for the long term, with a robust land bank, premium market presence, and a customer-first approach that has stood the test of five decades.

Yearly Performance Summary (FY25)

- Area sold: 5.67 msft

- Sales value: Rs 5,006 crore

- Sales realisation: Rs 8,830/sft

-Total Revenue: Rs 2,093 crore

- Loss: Rs 186 crore

Quarterly Performance Summary (Q4FY25)

- Area sold: 1.42 msft

- Sales value: Rs 1,282 crore

- Sales realisation: Rs 9,031/sft

- Total Revenue: Rs 564 crore

- Loss: Rs 88 crore

Projected Cash Flows

As of 31st March 2025,

- Total estimated surplus from all completed and ongoing projects is Rs 8,505 crore.

- The estimated surplus from commercial projects stood at Rs 1,870 crore.

- The estimated surplus from the launch pipeline stood at Rs 5,574 crore.

- The total estimated surplus stood at Rs 15,949 crore.

Debt

The company's net debt stood at Rs 2,949 crore, and the net debt-to-equity ratio stood at 1.70 as of 31st March 2025. The weighted average cost of debt stood at 11.85% as of 31st March 2025.

