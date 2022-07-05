New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI/SRV): Purva Couture, a fashion label bringing a new-age touch to traditional attire, presented its collection at the recently concluded Ahmedabad Times Fashion Week.

An amalgamation of beauty, grandeur, art and creativity, the Ahmedabad Fashion Week was organized to showcase and celebrate Gujarat's craftsmanship.

The theme for the brand's apparel was pastel nude. Being true to the essence of the brand, Purva Couture presented the viewers with an aesthetic collection of modern and traditional wear. Taking it up a notch, the brand also added a line of bridal collections matching the theme.

With intricately woven designs, Purva Couture's collection boosted the skilled artistry of Gujarat artisans. The clothes were completely hand-made with every thread and sequins put in place manually.

"I am delighted to have been able to participate in a show as prestigious as Ahmedabad Fashion Week. Our team of designers has worked very hard to present the collection. It took days of planning and replanning to come up with the perfect line-up. I am extremely proud of what we have been able to present at the fashion week", said Purva Patel, Founder of Purva Couture.

Launched in 2013, under the able leadership of designer Purva Patel, Purva Couture was born with ethnicity at its core. However, it wanted to give its products a sense of uniqueness, which is why the vision and mission of the brand are to give its audience and consumers a modern spin on ethnic Indian clothing.

The brand offers an exquisite and limited range of lehengas, blouses, gowns and tops. Each product is designed in a way that it resonates with the subtlety of modern art along with oozing ethnic boldness.

The brand also offers its customers a range of bridal collections. Interested buyers can also book an online or in-store appointment with the brand to scout through the options and choose the attire to complete a bride's special day.

To know more visit: https://sadhuram.in/

