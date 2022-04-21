Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): PW (PhysicsWallah), India's most affordable and accessible ed-tech platform, has announced the launch of its brand new website with a slew of critical features and resources to enable best-in-class learning for students.

The new platform will house detailed notes for all subjects for classes 6th - 12th, covering 8,000 chapters, 800+ sample papers with detailed solutions, over ten reference books solutions and over 20 lakh video solutions for questions. Through its rich and diversified content, the website will cater to the CBSE board and multiple state boards, such as UP, Maharashtra, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

To aid students in learning complex subjects and concepts, Physics Wallah will provide all NCERT solutions thoroughly explained by India's top faculties. It will also feature a formula section for each subject - chemistry, maths, physics, and science - which will allow students to expand their knowledge base.

Also catering to higher education, the Physics Wallah website will offer 20 lakh questions for JEE and NEET along with 10-year previous questions for JEE, NEET, and BITSAT. Top-notch aptitude and reasoning questions will also be present on the website for students. The brand already provides easy access to books for JEE/NEET exams which are also available on Amazon.

Speaking on the new website, PW CEO Alakh Pandey, said, "Since its inception, Physics Wallah has been on a mission to deliver high-quality education to students across the country's socio-economic landscape. Our new website is an extension of our belief that best-in-class education should be accessible to all. The vast repository of free resources for students, including reference books, class-wise worksheets, entrance exams, sample papers, etc., will help students prepare for competitive exams, boost their performance, and unlock exceptional learning outcomes."

The platform's academic team has already uploaded over 40 JEE main previous year papers, NEET papers from 2014, and BITSAT papers from the past 15 years. To pave the road to success for its users, Physics Wallah has also introduced a revision series that aims to enhance students' careers and prepare them for long-term success. Set to introduce learning material in 9 vernacular languages, Physics Wallah aims to offer affordable learning to 250 million students by 2025.

