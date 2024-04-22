VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 22: India's leading ed-tech platform, Physics Wallah's UPSC vertical PW OnlyIAS, has proudly announced the exceptional results of its students in the Union Public Service Commission, Civil Services Examination, 2023. Setting new benchmarks, a total of 1,016 candidates cleared the examination and have been recommended for different central government services. The platform has achieved 300+ overall selections, with 30+ aspirants securing ranks in the top 100 from various initiatives. PW OnlyIAS is dedicated to providing high-quality coaching at the most affordable prices and currently caters to over 100k+ students through various initiatives, supporting and sustaining their dreams and goals.

The scope of endeavours includes learning through GS Foundation Courses, Optional Courses, Daily Editorials Discussion, Prelims and Mains Study Material, Daily Current Affairs, Srijan - Mains Guidance Program and Interview Guidance Program where rigorous practice and 24*7 one-to-one mentorship was available. The range of initiatives also included daily answer writing practice, Prahar & Udaan Booklets (Comprehensive Content), One-to-One Mentorship, and Weekly Webinar Sessions for Doubt Clearance & Motivation. Continuous efforts were made by the teachers to make the classes more engaging and to enhance the comprehensiveness of the studies.

PW OnlyIAS launched its first online course in September 2022 and now operates 4 Offline Centers -- two in Delhi (Karol Bagh and Mukherjee Nagar) and one each in Patna and Lucknow. An upcoming Srijan Prelims Program is tailored to empower all aspirants in their pursuit of excellence in Prelims 2024.

Sumit Rewri, CEO of PW OnlyIAS, said, "We celebrate the remarkable achievements of the candidates who have successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination, 2023. Their success is a testament to their hard work, perseverance, and the unwavering dedication that they have consistently invested throughout this challenging journey. As they prepare to embark on prestigious careers in the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, and various Central Services, we commend their efforts which promise to significantly shape the future of our nation. We extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all these future leaders for their continued success and bright futures ahead."

About Physics Wallah (PW)

Physics Wallah (PW) is a leading Indian EdTech company founded in 2020, and headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. PW is democratizing education on a massive scale in India, with a presence spanning online, offline, and hybrid modes, reaching 98% of India's pin codes. PW is reshaping India's educational landscape by providing free quality education to more than 4 crores of students through its 85 YouTube channels in 7 vernacular languages. Starting as a YouTube channel in 2014, PW became a Unicorn in 2022 and now it has more than 27 lakh paid students, and 1 crore app downloads on the PW App. PW has expanded into 28 test prep categories and a skilling vertical, with over 79 tech-enabled Vidyapeeth (offline) and 48 Pathshala (hybrid) centers across the country. PW is students' lifelong learning partner, empowering them throughout their educational trajectory, from a student to self-sufficient skilled professionals.

