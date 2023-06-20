PwC: 39 per cent of Asia Pacific workers believe their organisation will not survive beyond the next decade if they continue on their current path

PRNewswire

London [UK], June 20: Today, PwC released the 2023 Hopes and Fears Global Workforce Survey. 19,500 Asia Pacific employees participated and they have revealed a striking data point that highlights the challenge our region is facing today. 39 per cent believe their organisation will not survive more than 10 years if it continues on its current course - comparable to the 53 per cent of Asia Pacific CEOs who shared this sentiment in our 2023 CEO survey. This has reaffirmed the urgency for business leaders to act now on long-term transformation.

Also Read | Chingari Layoffs: Short Video App Lays Off 20% Workforce Amid Organisational Restructuring, Around 48 Employees Fired.

Raymund Chao, PwC Asia Pacific and China Chairman, commented, "The new reality has taught us that change is constant. Competition continues to intensify, risks of disruption remain and societal expectations are rising, which collectively, challenges the viability of every business. To truly flourish in an environment that is continuously evolving, organisations must transform and adapt at speed. It's encouraging to see that business leaders and employees in the region share this vision. No transformation is alike but at the core, people always matter. We need to come together in new, interconnected ways, to build trust and deliver sustained outcomes."

Organisations can only successfully reinvent themselves if their people are fully engaged, motivated and eager to contribute. Are workers in Asia Pacific ready for this journey? Our survey identifies six factors underpinning their reinvention readiness: business viability, employee sentiment, workforce skills, emerging technology, work environment and climate action. These results should be a wake up call for companies across the region, many of whom have already been grappling with a skill and talent shortage for years.

Also Read | International Yoga Day 2023: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Urges People to Make Yoga Part of Life.

'The Great Resignation' is far from over in Asia Pacific

Employees in the region are even more likely to quit now than they were last year -- back when everyone thought 'The Great Resignation' was at its peak. About 30 per cent say they are likely to change jobs in the next 12 months (up 10 per cent from 2022). The number is higher for the younger generation (Gen Z and Millennials), employees at senior levels and those working in larger organisations. In addition, roughly 40 per cent express their likelihood of asking for a pay raise or promotion within the same timeframe.

Skills in the workplace are evolving, but human skills matter most

The ever-changing landscape has proved that workers' skills will be disrupted significantly in the future, yet our surveyed employees may see things differently. Just 44 per cent of respondents believe that the skills required for their jobs will undergo significant changes within the next five years and only 48 per cent have a clear sense of how. If employees don't anticipate or understand how their job requirements might change, they may not be adequately prepared for the future.

Employees in the region rank people skills such as adaptability/flexibility (69 per cent), collaborative skills (67 per cent) and critical thinking (66 per cent) above technical or core business skills. However, skills are hiding in plain sight. Less than half (48 per cent) feel that their employers provide them with opportunities where they can apply their skills effectively in the next five years. It suggests there may be untapped capacity within the existing workforce.

Norah Seddon, PwC Asia Pacific Workforce Leader, commented: "The persistent and widening skill gap in the region demands urgent action. Forward-thinking companies must make skills the focal point of their talent strategies, from recruitment, training, development to benefits and compensation. This strategic shift not only addresses the burning issue of talent attraction and retention but also prepares organisations for the demands of tomorrow's jobs."

Asia Pacific workers are largely bullish on artificial intelligence (AI)

The benefits of AI are becoming understood across the region with 41 per cent saying it will increase productivity and efficiency at work, and 34 per cent viewing it as an opportunity to learn new skills. However, 22 per cent lack confidence in their ability to acquire new AI-related skills. 16 per cent of respondents believe that AI will replace their roles and an equal percentage feel that AI will have no impact.

Industries such as Technology, Media and Telecommunications, as well as Financial Services, see the greatest potential for improved productivity through AI. In contrast, employees in Health and Government and the Public Sector express the most confidence that AI will not replace their roles.

As the workforce continues to evolve and employee attitudes shift, a new style of leadership is needed to steer the organisation on a path of reinvention. Our report includes several considerations for employers and leaders to better understand their people, unlock greater capability and accomplish bolder goals.

Read the full report here.

In April 2023, PwC surveyed 53,912 individuals worldwide (including 19,502 across Asia Pacific). They are in work or active in the labour market. The sample was designed to reflect a range of industries, demographic characteristics and working patterns. The sample was structured across 46 countries and territories, and sample sizes were scaled to reflect each territory or region's share of global GDP.

The age groups in the survey are categorised as Gen Z (ages 18-26), Millennials (ages 27-42), Gen X (ages 42-58), and Baby Boomers (ages 59-77).

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We're a network of firms in 152 countries with nearly 328,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com. PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details. (c) 2023 PwC. All rights reserved.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)