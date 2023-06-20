Mumbai, June 20: Chingari has reportedly laid off 20 per cent of its workforce citing organisational restructuring. The Short video app reportedly employs around 250 employees.

The Chingari co-founder Aditya Kothari also quit the company in May this year. During the new layoffs, the company is expected to fire around 50 employees. Mojocare Layoffs: Health-Tech Firm Slashes Over 80% of Its Workforce.

The most impact will be on the company's tech team. Chingari has offered a two-month salary as severance pay and extended the health insurance coverage by three months.

The new announcement comes after the company revealed its plans for global expansion and hiring. Recently, it raised funding from L1 blockchain firm Aptos Labs as well.

The new layoffs highlight the struggle of Short video apps as they compete with tech giants like Instagram and Facebook. Moj's parent company, Mohalla Tech, also laid off about 115 people.

"We deeply regret the need for these workforce reductions of 20% as a part of Chingari's organisational restructuring. These were one of the toughest decisions for our management and we understand the impact they have on our employees. We are appreciative of their contributions and commitment to Chingari," a company spokesperson was quoted by Inc42.

"Our priorities continue to be streamlining processes, boosting productivity, and matching resources to our long-term growth goals," the spokesperson added. Sumo Logic Layoffs: Data Analytics Platform Lays Off 79 Employees as Job Cuts Continue in Tech Industry.

Chingari was founded in 2018 by Salvi, Kothari, Sumit Ghish, and Biswatma Nayak.

