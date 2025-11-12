VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 12: QuackQuack, India's biggest homegrown dating app, today launched Rebounce, a serious matchmaking and matrimony platform for those seeking second chances in India. Rebounce will act as a safe space for divorced, separated, and widowed singles to find like-minded people who understand their journey and seek love against societal stigma; a place where they rediscover romance in their lives, eventually leading towards tying the knot.

In India, societal norms often come into play for individuals who are divorced, separated, or widowed to find love once again. QuackQuack's surveys show a 50% rise in divorce rates compared to the past decade, with the average age of divorcees dropping to around 35, an age where people still have a long journey ahead, with potential for several exciting possibilities. Additionally, Rebounce's consumer insight indicates that around 38% of divorced and separated users are single parents, and the majority of them are either ready to remarry immediately or looking for a meaningful, long-term relationship. Recognizing the growing need for genuine connection, Rebounce aims to address the unique challenges faced by these individuals by providing a serious matchmaking and matrimony platform for divorced, and widowed singles, helping them find their perfect second chance at love.

Rebounce offers innovative features and value props, along with purpose-driven profiles and bios, enabling users to open up about their current work-life balance, parenting style, and even relationship with their ex and family, for an authentic and individual storytelling. The platform also offers meticulous search filters and advanced preference controls, allowing users to explore profiles and fine-tune matches based on parenting preference and lifestyle choices, apart from usual factors like language and religion. Rebounce additionally offers human matchmaking support, along with a hybrid moderation model, combining AI and Manual moderation for all-round safety. At the foundational level, Rebounce emphasises beginning meaningful conversations over superficial matching, uniquely positioning it as the first app of its kind in India.

Speaking on his vision following the launch, Mr. Ravi Mittal, Founder & CEO of Rebounce, shared his insights by saying, "Everyone deserves a second chance at life. With Rebounce, our core focus is to introduce them to the limitless opportunities at a life full of love, trust and safety. In India, divorced, separated and widowed singles often face social stigma that puts an untimely stop at pursuing emotional and romantic fulfillment, and with Rebounce, we will be addressing this challenge through a safe space for like-minded individuals, ensuring they can also go on to live their lives to the fullest extent."

Rebounce will meticulously combine and curate matches from screened profiles, while also offering a premium model, PlusAssist, for monthly (INR 499), half-yearly (INR 3,500), or annual (INR 4,899) plans. With the premium model, users will be able to receive the advantages of integrated human matchmaker benefits, accessing user profiles that are interested in different users, contact 20 new users every day with personalized messages, and find out profile visitors. The premium model will also help users to access more curated matches and likes, enhance profile viability with the help of an expert, and request 20 numbers daily to reach out to potential matches directly.

With the goal of creating a vibrant community of like-minded individuals, Rebounce is also integrating meticulously screened profiles and moderation for safety and credibility purposes. With its advanced filtering & inclusive preferences, users benefit from more tailored matching, especially for remarriage, where preferences may be more integral. The platform's reach across India to provide a 360-degree coverage for different Indian languages and communities also aligns it well with India's diversity.

Rebounce is now available for download on the Google Play Store & the App Store.

About Rebounce

Rebounce is a modern matchmaking and matrimony app designed for people seeking second chances at love -- especially those who are divorced, separated, or widowed. The platform combines human matchmakers with AI-assisted moderation to ensure a safe, respectful, and personalized experience. The platform focuses on meaningful, serious relationships and offers advanced filters for religion, parental and lifestyle preferences, helping users find compatible partners for remarriage or long-term companionship.

For more details, visit: https://www.getrebounce.in/

