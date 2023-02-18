New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI/PNN): The finance and investment industry is well-known for being fast-paced and highly competitive. Thanks to this competitive spirit, finance and banking professionals are driven by this urge to take their careers to new heights. Naturally, they go for the CFA certification to emerge as efficient and ethical investment professionals.

However, getting through all three levels of the CFA exam is not something easy to comprehend. QuintEdge is a Finance exams preparation platform which makes sure that all candidates practise and prepare for the exams conveniently.

QuintEdge is the brainchild of CA Yash Jain, an FRM, CFA, and investment banking trainer who has trained 5,000+ candidates in FRM, CFA, financial modelling, valuations, and corporate finance. The company was born out of Yash's vision to bridge the gap in the space of finance education in India.

The company's learning platform is equipped with more than 2,000+ practice questions, including adaptive practice MCQs with solutions, summary notes, and videos to offer a well-rounded preparation experience to individuals. The study modules ensure that every student is prepared in all aspects of finance and investment before taking the actual exams.

"At QuintEdge, our motto is to ensure that every student has learnt the actual concept and has been able to develop strong fundamentals. Hence, we use real-life examples, story-telling techniques, and software to make the students visualise the tough formulas and not just mug them up," says CA Yash Jain, Co-Founder of QuintEdge.

QunitEdge is led by its expert team of faculties, consisting of industry veterans who belong to companies like Bain, Goldman Sachs, and other top investment banks. The platform emphasises providing its students with a top-notch learning experience from industry experts and experienced professionals, making it unlike any other CFA coaching platform in the market.

Yash further elaborates, "We believe that education extends way beyond classroom teaching. Hence, we not only coach our students from the examination point of view but also prepare them for getting a job in the field of finance." Owing to its uncompromising focus on quality coaching support, the company has also achieved an 88 per cent candidate success rate collectively in CFA exams in the past 4 attempts, collectively and is now all set to touch new heights of success.

More About Quintedge & Future Plans

QuintEdge, a one-of-its-kind Finance exam preparation platform, aims to reach 1 million learners on its platform by December 2023. Currently, the platform already has more than 100K learners enlisted. As the company is striving to attain a new milestone in terms of the total number of learners on the platform, it also plans to touch and transform the lives of more people with its CFA exam preparation services.

