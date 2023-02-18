Mumbai, February 18: The ministry of road transport and highways in Himachal Pradesh has received an astounding bid of Rs 1.1 crore for a two-wheeler's registration number HP-99-9999. The transport ministry received the bid during an ongoing e-auction which is being conducted by the state.

While a report in Hindustan Times claims that the bidding was for a two-wheeler number plate, a report in Times of India said that it is unsure if the bid is for a two-wheeler or a four-wheeler. No matter the bid is for a scooter or a car, it is the highest bid and odds are that the bid for the 'VIP number' could rise as the auction is still underway. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Says ‘Cases Filed Against Violators of COVID-19 Protocols During Pandemic To Be Withdrawn’.

Its must be noted that HP-99 is RTO number of Kotkhai subdivision in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Various reports suggest that it is the first time that such a bid has been quoted for a fancy number. The bidding for the said number is most likely to freeze on Friday evening. Reports also suggest that at least 26 bidders are still bidding for the VIP number.

Pictures of the online auction have gone viral on social media. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has sought details of the bidding from subdivisional magistrate director of transport department. Manjeet Sharma, regional transport officer said, "Bidding process for the fancy numbers is still underway".

