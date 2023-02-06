Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): Quora, the knowledge sharing platform, today announces new insights from a survey conducted by Global Web Index (GWI) on the profiles and preferences of people who use Quora researching the automotive industry. The overall data shows that people on Quora have a high intent to purchase and lead the charge on EVs and hybrid vehicles.

Several insights from the survey include:

- 83.4 per cent of Quora users own at least one motorcycle- 64.5 per cent of Quora users own at least one car- Quora users are 39.6 per cent more likely to own a hybrid vehicle- Quora users are 30.8 per cent more likely to own an electric vehicle- Quora users are 28.9 per cent more likely to have purchased car insurance in the last 3-6 months

"People come to Quora to research and ask for advice from other Quora users before purchasing a new vehicle," said Vinay Pandey, Chief Revenue Officer at Quora. "For brands in the automotive industry, Quora is a great channel to gain access to an audience with a high intent to purchase and buying power."

Furthermore, the survey not only shows a high level of vehicle ownership among Quora users. One pattern that emerges is that Quora users are comfortable making their auto purchases online. These users are also more likely to purchase car insurance.

Quora users are early adopters of technology and modern buying practices, they are 39.6 per cent more likely to have purchased an electric-powered scooter online.

The interests of people who use Quora provide a real-world understanding of consumer preferences and trends. Individual people and businesses alike can join Quora to learn more about innovative buying practices for vehicles, the pros and cons of certain vehicles and talk with like-minded individuals to inform them and move further along in their buying journey.

To access the full report, please visit: https://business.quora.com/insights/auto-apac/

Quora is a knowledge sharing platform with earning options for creators and a mission to share and grow the world's knowledge. Founded in 2009, Quora serves over 300 million monthly unique visitors with important insights that have never been shared anywhere else, from people that couldn't be reached any other way. Millions of people search the web for answers and millions of people write answers on Quora, every week. Brands can reach this high-intent, affluent audience with unique ad types and precise targeting.

