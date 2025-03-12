Business News | Raft Motors Pvt Ltd Introduces Reliable Manufacturing and Assembly Process for Electric Two-Wheelers

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12: With an ever-increasing cutting edge competitive and escalating rise in electric vehicle manufacturing sector, it requires a reliable and trustworthy market player that caters to all customer segments and delivers impeccable outcomes. Raft Motor follows strict guidelines while introducing the manufacturing and assembly process for 2-wheelers, which helps to boost customer retention and helps it emerge as an effective market player in the automotive sector.

Raft Motors Private Limited is one of the leading businesses in the electric motor manufacturing sector located in Mumbai, Maharashtra, listed under the Companies Act 2013. Raft Motors was established in 2019, and with a continuous business strategy and innovative strategies, evolved as a promising brand in the EV market, specializing in manufacturing, design, development, and distribution of electric 2-wheelers. The business includes a comprehensive range of electric two-wheelers providing its customers a plethora of options or alternatives to choose among two-wheeler and get right value for their investment and enhanced level of customer satisfaction.

Raft Motors is highly dedicated and skilled in delivering technologically improved and cost-effective electric two-wheelers in the automobile sector and extends beyond product excellence. It is one of the renowned and reliable market players as each production stage is monitored and checked for quality control in accordance with pre-defined quality control standards.

Raft Motors manufacturing and assembling facility at Bhiwandi includes a production capacity of 1,000 units of 2-wheelers per month in a single shift operating. The manufacturing units include two different lines for the design, manufacturing, and assembly of electric two-wheelers and an R&D facility.

With the continuous improvement and the right business strategy in place, Raft Motors created a strong post-sale service network to understand the service issue related to electric two-wheelers in the automobile sector and partnered with professional AMC and road assistance agencies and businesses for roadside assistance and annual maintenance. The company encompasses a diversified marketing network that serves as a robust channel for the sale and promotion of products in the electric motor sector.

Raft Motors stands ahead in the electric motor sector and emerges as a promising brand due to its manufacturing plant which is equipped with the latest machinery and technology to design, manufacture, and assemble the product, and strong business relationship with international suppliers of raw materials. The business revenue model is structured to capitalize on different fronts such as direct sales for immediate customers, business-to-business sales, dealer network for wider market reach, and post-sale service along with spare parts sales for continuous and improved revenue. The business include in-place health, environment and safety measures which ensure provision of basic medical kit and the production site along with proper disposal of wastes and plastics to a dedicated disposal unit.

Raft Motors' strong brand reputation is promoted by brand ambassador, Saurav Ganguly for their TV commercials, outdoor advertisements and social media marketing. The brand reputation serves as a marketing channel complemented through marketing efforts carried out in partnership with dealer network and channel partner. The business strongly depends on business-to-customer channel partners, point-of-sale advertising, and word-of-mouth publicity. The marketing initiatives and sales strategies are specifically designed to enhance the reach of the network while improving the level of consumer trust, expansion, reliability, and complete value by the means of promotion of a varied range of products.

Raft Motors is actively collaborating with dealers/ distributors and in joint promotional endeavors, allowing them to conduct and engage with the customer base. Raft Motors follows the distribution or dealer network to reach out to direct customers for selling the products to end-users which are individuals across the age group and states where electric motor marketing market players are operating for a convenient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly two-wheeler mode of transport. Moreover, Raft Motors incorporate a predefined Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and list of tools and equipment that needs to be installed in the manufacturing facility to meet product excellent quality.

The company stands promising in the electric motor sector by embodying a steadfast commitment to sustainability aligned with an international focus on eco-friendly transportation contributing toward a greener and cleaner future. The most salient thing about Raft Motors is the fact that it already set up a new manufacturing facility equipped with recent technology and equipment aimed to expand more drastically into the international market. According to the financial statement of the year 2024, Raft Motors is been able to incorporate dealers and distributor all across the nation. It has also appointed a new network of distributors and dealers strategically to effectively serve the target markets and drive future business growth.

Raft Motors is recognized as a responsible and reliable corporate citizen who is dedicated and focused on taking up multiple development projects and taking initiatives toward enhancing the quality of lives of the underprivileged sections of society and different stakeholders. The business strategy followed by the company is aligned to national priorities to fulfill the requirements of the local community and the corporate social responsibility of the company builds a framework for implementing CSR activities in compliance with Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed.

Raft Motors provides immediate sale service to deployed electric vehicles as a commitment plan and also entered into long-term arrangements with channel partners to supply the approved model to the last-mile delivery business houses. Leveraging the insights and operational experience the sales team of Raft Motors and the dealers nurture relationships with the customers and prospective customers by means of ongoing interaction encompassing all aspects of the products offered by them.,

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)