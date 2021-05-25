New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI/SRV Media): Established in March 2017, Raft Motors Pvt Ltd. in Palghar, Mumbai, an ISO 9001-2015 certified company is on its way to becoming one of the leading electric scooter brands in India.

The two founders, Parivesh Shukla and Rakesh Salve are young and dynamic entrepreneurs who are committed to providing value quality services to their customers. The duo has been recently felicitated with "Times Leading Icon Awards 2021". TOI award to Raft Motors itself is the proof that Company is continuously doing tremendous "Growth in Electronic Vehicle" two-wheeler segment.

The company began its journey from a very small scale in EV products but later it expanded its capacity in manufacturing its e-bikes and motorcycles on large scale along with LiFePO4 batteries which come with 1 Lac KM/3 Year Warranty and travel accessories. For customers who wish to take an additional extended warranty, Company also offers a 2 Years Extended Warranty at a very nominal cost.

Raft Motors brings a wide range of high-quality e-bikes which are affordable, comfortable, stylish, user friendly, and most importantly, eco-friendly. They bring to you the best-in-class tried and tested e-vehicles that are waterproof and pollution-free. T

he company currently has 6 models available in eight colour which are named as follows- Raft Warrior, Raft Soldier, Raft Teesta, Raft Indus, Raft Windy, Raft Nubra, and Raft Jispa (coming soon). They are also coming up with a new model "Raft Indrajeet" which is a high-speed electric motorcycle, for the first time in their segment which is expected to be launched by end of July 2021.

Raft Motors evidently offers smart, safe, and innovative Charging Stations for your e-vehicles. They aim to have 1.50 Lakh economic and eco-friendly charging stations built in every district across the country. Anyone who is interested in investing in the charging stations has to pay only Rs 5000/- as a one-time payment without the requirement of any additional manpower and is completely automated. These charging stations can charge any e-vehicle that is present in the market. It could be two, three, or even four-wheelers and these stations will be available 24x7.

By 2022, the company aims to launch its own consumer electric products that include room ACs, no-suicidal ceiling fans, climate-controlled geysers, microwave ovens and home utilities like Routers, Access Managers, 3D Printers, Storage Devices, Smart TVs and Pro-audio electronics. They are also in the process to manufacture their own fully automated electric four-wheeler by 2025.

Raft Motors has been in business for 4 years and has witnessed exponential growth ever since. Before the lockdown of COVID 19, they had 35 to 40 dealers which have now grown to more than 150 dealers across India. Every day they have 4 to 5 dealers joining them as more and more people are moving towards an environment-friendly lifestyle. The company is also in talks with states for providing subsidies for interested buyers.

With this continuous expansion, the company is also providing multiple career opportunities for people who have any knowledge in Electrical Field. They are in process of setting up a State-of-the-Art Training Facilities to provide 1 Lakh skilled workforce for the E-Vehicle industry every year. Simultaneously, they have started the process to launch a Technical Guidebook on E-Vehicles for aspiring students and pro-learners.

"We take immense pride in providing our customers with affordable, agile, apt products and environment-friendly services in electric vehicle civilization. We are happy to announce that we have become the No.1 E-vehicle company in India. Our focussed approach on quality and strategies to bring innovatively, high-quality products certainly adds great value to our customer base. With our current and upcoming projects, we aim to be the leader of the electric vehicle industry by 2025, with our presence in every district across the country. Not only this but we are also focusing on Education, Exposure and the Creation of more job opportunities in this field. The aim is not just the growth of our Company but also the growth of Indian Economy and EV Sector in India," said Parivesh Shukla, Founder, Raft Motors.

All models of RAFT MOTORS E-vehicles are approved by the Government of India under ARAI and iCAT certifications.

