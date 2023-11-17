PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: Celebrated singer and performer Shekhar Khanijo, the sensational voice behind "Tera Hi Nasha" feat Reem Shaikh & "Aankhein Kajal' feat Malvi is set to ignite the music scene with the much-anticipated release of his first song, "Janeman Sharaab," from his first music album titled "Janeman Sharaab". This groovy and peppy track is the perfect soundtrack to add a splash of energy and excitement to your festive season.

"Janeman Sharaab" is the first of eight sensational tracks that Shekhar Khanijo has created for his music album, and it promises to be a musical journey like no other. Shekhar's unique voice and style, combined with his creative vision, are bound to captivate music enthusiasts and fans alike.

As the name suggests, "Janeman Sharaab" is a groovy and peppy song, perfectly timed for the festive season. This high-energy track promises to get you on your feet and dancing. It is an exciting fusion of modern beats and traditional melodies, creating a unique sound that will resonate with music lovers of all backgrounds.

The singer expressed his excitement about the upcoming release, saying "I am thrilled to share my debut album, 'Janeman Sharaab,' with the world. This album is a labor of love, and 'Janeman Sharaab' is just the beginning. I hope this song brings joy and energy to everyone's lives, especially during this festive season"

His previous songs "Sohneya Sajna" feat. Shoaib Ibrahim & Zaara Yesmin, "Akhiyan" feat Karan Kundrra & Erica Fernandes, "Kafan" feat Dheeraj Dhoopar & Daisy Shah, "Tera Hi Nasha" feat Reem Shaikh & "Aankhein Kajal" feat. Malvi fetched him a vast & loyal fan base across India & various geographical regions.

Singer :- Shekhar Khanijo, Composer:- Saheal, Lyrics:- Mayank kalra, Director :- Rajvir Saini

Watch the song here- https://youtu.be/FgGeADhKJ1k

