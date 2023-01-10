New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI/SRV): Rakhi Mishra, Founder of Rakhi Creations & Studio in Delhi, recently received the ET Inspiring Leaders North 2022 Award for Excellence in Organic Clothing. Dr Chander Ketu, the Director of AYUSH (NDMC), and Mrunal Thakur, a skilled actor who recently performed in Sita Raman, presented the award. The guests enjoyed a stand-up comedy performance by well-known comic Rajat Chauhan.

Rakhi Creations & Studio is a business that focuses on sustainability and is a pioneer in the field of slow fashion in order to promote more environmentally friendly products and lives. A company's goal is to create and market ecologically friendly clothing and lifestyle goods that are still trendy and affordable. Other top executives from several industries, including Rakhi Creations & Studio, were honored as part of the ET Inspiring Leaders 2022 program for their contributions to society and the Indian economy during the previous year. IT, consumer durables, health, retail,

FMCG, education, real estate, fashion, entertainment, hospitality, service, e-commerce, influencers, automobiles, and other industries were recognized during the event.

Rakhi Creations & Studio is committed to using sustainable and ethical processes. The main goal of the organization is to approach fashion in a morally upright and open way that helps both customers and the environment. It is produced in India under fair working conditions and ethical production procedures using natural, sustainable, and regenerative fabric resources.

Founder of Rakhi Creations & Studio, Rakhi Mishra said after getting the award for best organic clothes, "I'm pleased that ET recognized our efforts to promote organic and sustainable design, and I also extend my congratulations to the other winners. In order to slow down rapid fashion and protect the environment, we plan to launch a more organic and sustainable fashion and lifestyle goods in the near future."

Rakhi Mishra is a young entrepreneur who was caught by the entrepreneurial bug at an early age and has a strong desire to succeed and influence the fashion and lifestyle sectors. Rakhi Mishra worked in product distribution for the worldwide market before launching Rakhi Creations & Studio. With her keen and purposeful gait of bringing organic and sustainable products to save the environment and the energizing vibe of fashion, her love for organic and sustainable fashion, quality consciousness, craftsmanship, the inherent need to keep breaking the rules, and most importantly, her constant endeavor to give back to nature, she is demanding a change in the fashion and lifestyle industries.

Rakhi Creations as a brand believes in a sustainable lifestyle, a lifestyle that doesn't cost the earth. But there's always the trade-off between quality and affordability, which has led to many cheap & mediocre clothing brands on the market. Purchasing from Rakhi Creations means you don't have to compromise fashion for ethics as we offer styles, investing in fashion accessories like custom clothing and other garments is a risk, with us, you don't have to worry about that. We can help you stay on top of current and upcoming fashion trends, as well as provide high-quality items for an affordable price.

