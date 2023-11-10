Mediawire

New Delhi [India], November 10: Season 2 of Streax Professional Times India Hair Style Icon announced its winners at Streax Professional X Samant Chauhan show. From the thousands of entries that poured in this year across 60 different cities, top 200 contestants were selected to perform at the regional semi-finals. This led us to find the 12 national finalists, who competed and the winners were declared. Judged by international jury such as Vipul Chudasama, Savio John Pereira, Yolly Ten Koppel and Joakim Roos; the finalists had to perform in 3 categories.

* Winner - Pushkar Sen - female creative colour - Rajasthan - 5,00,000 & a trip to attend OMC Paris

* 1st runner up - Bikash Sharma - female commercial cut & colour -West Bengal - Rs.2,50,000

* 2nd runner up - Manish Kumar - female creative colour) - Jharkhand Rs.1,50,000

Streax Professional's collection SPECTRUM embodied the rich colors of yellow, green, orange, and violet. The introduction of new high - lift shades further enriches this new offering from the professional hair colour and care brand.

Rochelle Chhabra, Head of Streax Professional expressed, "The journey of IHI 2023 has been nothing short of phenomenal. It's a celebration of creativity and the limitless potential of hair and fashion. We are proud to have witnessed the incredible talent and passion of stylists from all corners of the country. We congratulate the winners and are committed to elevating the standards of beauty and style in this country.

"Fashion is an art form, and 'Jheeni' is my canvas. This collection is an ode to simplicity, where elegance shines through the subtlest of details. I'm honored to be a part of this beautiful collaboration with Streax Professional and witness the fusion of fashion and hair artistry." said Samant Chauhan

"The fusion of 'SPECTRUM' and 'Jheeni' represents the diverse and ever-evolving world of beauty. It's a testament to the fact that style is not just about appearance, but a reflection of one's personality and expression. Congratulations to our winners, and to all the participants who have made this event an unforgettable journey of style and elegance, added Rochelle.

Actress Rakulpreet Singh expressed, "To the winner and runners-up, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes as you embark on this exciting journey. May each day bring new opportunities and successes throughout the entire year. Remember, it's not just about the prize money; it's the professional growth and experiences that truly matter. Being a part of this event, witnessing exceptional talent from all over the world, has been an incredible and inspiring experience."

Pushkar Sen, the Winner of India Hair Style Icon 2023, shared his inspiring journey ," In 2022, I wasn't chosen for India Hair Style Icon, but that didn't deter me. I persevered, dedicating six months of relentless practice to attain the trophy I've always dreamed of. This journey has filled me with immense happiness and pride in my own determination and growth."

Dheeraj Arora, MD and CEO, Hygienic Research Institute said, "IHI 2023 is a coming together of two icons - The Times Group & Streax Professional. We announced the launch of our annual hair colour collection - Spectrum, which is all about bringing vivid colours to life. I congratulate the winners and compel them to use the forthcoming opportunities to the best of their advantage."

The competition will be back in 2024 to find a new icon that will define the future of hair fashion in India.

For more details log on to www.indiahairstyleicon.com

