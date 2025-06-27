VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 27: Buckle up for a gripping journey of espionage, conspiracy, and high-octane action as debut author Ram Mahadevan launches his thrilling novel, Operation Blackstar: Revenge of the Scientist. Set against a backdrop of global intelligence and national security, this page-turner introduces readers to Sam Goldberg, aka Agent Ghost--a former Navy SEAL whose personal visit to India turns into a mission that could decide the fate of a nation.

When a high-profile murder rattles Indian Intelligence, whispers of a larger conspiracy start to surface. All clues point to a shadowy figure known only as "The Scientist." As the Indian Space Exploration Agency gears up for a historic launch, the operation--codenamed Blackstar--emerges as a threat not only to the mission, but to the Indian economy and global stability.

Enter Agent Ghost.

Sam Goldberg, visiting his ailing father in India, is unexpectedly pulled into the chaos when his stepbrother vanishes under suspicious circumstances. What follows is a high-stakes investigation that spans continents--from the bustling heart of Delhi and the ancient alleys of Istanbul, to the English countryside and the backwaters of Kerala. With enemies around every corner and time running out, Sam must confront his past, face off with ruthless adversaries, and unmask the brilliant mind behind Operation Blackstar.

"This story has been simmering in me for years. It combines my love for fast-paced fiction, geopolitics, and cutting-edge technology," says Mahadevan. "I wanted to create a character who is tough but human, and a plot that reflects the increasingly complex threats facing our world today."

What Makes Operation Blackstar Stand Out:

* A compelling hero in Sam Goldberg, a mix of tactical brilliance and emotional depth* A timely narrative exploring cyber threats, economic warfare, and space espionage* A global setting that adds texture and authenticity to the plot* A perfect blend of fast-paced action, emotional stakes, and technological intrigue

About the Author:

Ram Mahadevan, born in Jamshedpur, is a third-generation entrepreneur, technophile, and avid reader with a book collection of over a thousand titles from around the world. A graduate in Electronics & Telecom Engineering and a master's degree holder in Digital Signal Processing from Newcastle University (UK), Ram brings a deep understanding of technology and global dynamics into his storytelling.

With more than a decade of experience in the semiconductor industry, and certifications in Python, IoT, and next-gen wireless networks, Mahadevan uses his technical expertise to ground Operation Blackstar in realism. When he's not writing or managing his family business, he's out exploring new cultures with his Nikon DSLR in one hand and a paperback (or Kindle) in the other.

Ram's journey from reader to writer is fueled by passion--and Operation Blackstar is proof that great thrillers can be as smart as they are entertaining.

Will Agent Ghost stop the Scientist before it's too late? Dive into this explosive debut thriller and find out!

Available now--don't miss the adrenaline rush.

