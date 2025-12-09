VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 9: Rasayanam, a trusted name in premium health and wellness, highlights its scientifically advanced Magnesium Glycinate, a highly absorbable, gentle, and clinically backed magnesium supplement designed to address widespread magnesium deficiency.

Also Read | New Android Malware Alert! FvncBot, SeedSnatcher and Upgraded ClayRat Can Hack Your Mobile Phone and Steal Banking Data; Here's How To Protect Your Device.

Recent studies indicate that up to 60% of people may not get enough magnesium--a deficiency often linked to poor sleep, muscle cramps, low energy, anxiety, and mood imbalances. Rasayanam Magnesium Glycinate supports these critical areas of health with a bioavailable form of magnesium that is proven to improve sleep quality, muscle recovery, energy levels, and emotional balance.

Key Benefits of Rasayanam Magnesium Glycinate

Also Read | OTT Releases This Week: From Dulquer Salmaan's 'Kaantha' to Tisca Chopra's 'Saali Mohabbat', David Corenswet's 'Superman' and 'Taylor Swift: The End of an Era' - Here's Everything To Binge-Watch.

- Supports Restful Sleep - Regulates GABA and melatonin for uninterrupted, restorative sleep.

- Relieves Muscle Cramps & Post-Workout Soreness - Promotes relaxation and reduces lactic acid buildup for faster recovery.

- Boosts Energy Production - Essential for ATP synthesis, delivering sustained cellular energy.

- Calms Stress & Improves Mood - Helps regulate cortisol and serotonin for greater emotional resilience.

Why Rasayanam Magnesium Glycinate Works

Unlike many magnesium supplements that are poorly absorbed or cause digestive discomfort, Rasayanam's formula stands apart because it is:

- Sourced from Balchem USA - a global pioneer in science-backed nutrition.

- Formulated with Albion® TRAACS® Technology - a patented amino acid chelation system that ensures magnesium is gentle, stable, and highly absorbable.

- Chelated with Glycine - making it more bioavailable, stomach-friendly, and effective where the body needs it most.

"We chose to source our magnesium from Balchem USA because we didn't just want any magnesium--we wanted one that's the best, most trusted, and proven for real results," said Ayush Aggarwal, Founder of Rasayanam. "By leveraging Albion® TRAACS® technology, we're ensuring that people don't just take magnesium--they actually absorb and benefit from it."

About Rasayanam

Rasayanam is committed to creating pure, effective, and scientifically validated wellness solutions through modern innovation and a deep focus on quality, transparency, and efficacy--helping people live healthier, more balanced lives.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)