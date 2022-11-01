New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI/PNN): Oorwin labs India Pvt. Ltd. received another accolade in its already illustrious journey for its positive impact on the industry through its cutting-edge technologies for Software Services in HRTech.

Ravi Kumar Daparthi, the President & CTO of Oorwin labs India Pvt. Ltd, was felicitated at the Economic Times Global Indian Leaders awards ceremony by well-known Bollywood actress Dia Mirza. The award was to recognize his leadership and his company's influence for the IT Software Services in HRTech.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Salary Hike For Central Employees Soon? Reports Say Govt May Raise Fitment Factor, Basic Pay.

Speaking after being felicitated at the ET Global Indian Leader awards 2022, Ravi Kumar Daparthi, the President & CTO of Digital Oorwin labs India Pvt. Ltd, said, "I would like to express my gratitude to the Economic Times for this recognition. It is a proud and humbling experience to be honoured at this prestigious global platform, it motivates us to move forward and continue to work our best. I'd also dedicate this award to my team for their continuous support and hard work."

Irrespective of size, organizations face a herculean talent acquisition and management issue. Employers mostly agree that quality talent is scarce and are ready to go any mile to get the right people in the organization. As a result, we learn stories of skyrocketing compensations, over-the-moon perquisites, and flexibility policies.

Also Read | Trans TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Vs Caitlyn Jenner Drama Explained: From 'Normalise Penis Bulge in Public' Comment to Controversial Misgendering on Twitter, Everything You Need To Know.

Yet, even the most lavish of organizations are unable to retain their best. Definitely, there is something beyond the numbers that employees are looking for. For serial entrepreneur Ravi Kumar Daparthi, this talent conundrum posed a challenge worthy enough to pursue Oorwin, a HRTech company offering products from talent acquisition, talent management, and nurturing.

"Throughout my career, which spans over 20 years, I have focused on being a people-centric leader. As a result, most of my core team members have been working with me for over a decade. Whenever I take on a new venture, they are ready to join me in the fun ride," says Ravi. "With Oorwin, our goal is to help companies achieve productivity and efficiency using the latest AI-enabled technologies in Recruitment, HR and CRM space."

There are a few factors to note when it comes to talent management. A broken people process, whether hiring or career development, is a red flag. Oorwin fixes these issues using state-of-the-art automation and cutting-edge analytics.

"Consider the process of hiring. We have 600+ Applicant Tracking Softwares in the market. Most companies are using some or the other - yet very few can deliver a positive experience to candidates and the recruiters" adds Ravi. "Communication is very open nowadays. Almost every day we come across posts on social media about the broken hiring process of reputed companies."

So definitely, there is a problem that still needs to be addressed. Oorwin's journey so far has been about helping over 700 firms in the USA, India and Singapore, to break through the challenge and get better at handling talent. Oorwin's users today include both Recruitment Firms and Enterprise teams.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in San Francisco, having operations in India, Singapore and UK with global workforce of 110 employees. To know more about Oorwin, visit: https://oorwin.com

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)