New Delhi [India], February 17: Rawbare has built its growth story as a digital-first eyewear brand. With consistent year-on-year expansion and improving repeat customer metrics, the company is now entering its next phase -- offline retail.

The launch of the Rawbare Offline Experience Centre marks a strategic shift from pure D2C operations to a hybrid growth model.

This is not a traditional retail expansion. It is a controlled move designed to strengthen brand trust, improve product interaction, and increase repeat purchase behaviour.

Why Offline, and Why Now?

In FY24-25, Rawbare recorded 300% growth in customer acquisition, with a 10% repeat customer rate.

In FY25-26 (year-to-date), the brand has already achieved 150% growth compared to the previous year, while doubling repeat customer rate to 20%.

This shift indicates growing product acceptance and stronger customer trust.

The offline experience centre is designed to accelerate this trend.

Digital growth builds reach.Physical presence builds confidence.

For eyewear, fit and feel matter. Customers want to try frames, check thickness, and test comfort before buying. The experience centre bridges this gap.

What the Experience Centre OffersThe Rawbare Offline Experience Centre focuses on structured interaction, not inventory overload.

Key features include:

- Full access to core frame collections

- Trial-based buying environment

- Direct consultation on frame fit

- Real-time product comparison

- Immediate purchase or assisted online ordering

Instead of replicating a high-overhead luxury showroom, the brand has built a functional and focused space.

The goal is clarity and confidence, not excess.

Strengthening Brand TrustFor a growing Indian eyewear brand competing in a market dominated by global labels, credibility matters.

An offline presence:

- Reduces hesitation for first-time buyers

- Increases perception strength

- Supports repeat rate improvement

- Improves word-of-mouth trust

Eyewear is a tactile product. A physical centre strengthens product-led branding.

Controlled Expansion StrategyRawbare's approach to offline is measured.

The brand is not pursuing aggressive multi-city rollouts immediately. Instead, it is:

- Testing customer behavior offline

- Studying conversion ratios

- Tracking repeat purchase impact

- Optimizing operational costs

This ensures expansion remains sustainable.

The focus remains on unit economics and long-term scalability.

Founder's StatementFounder and CEO Affan Ahmad explains the reasoning:

"Our growth has been digital-first and data-driven. After 300% acquisition growth in FY24-25 and stronger repeat behavior this year, we realized customers trust the product. The offline experience centre is about strengthening that trust further. We are not shifting away from D2C. We are building a hybrid model that improves fit experience and increases repeat rate."

This move reflects maturity rather than experimentation.

The Role in Long-Term Brand PositioningCompeting with global eyewear brands requires more than online visibility.

It requires:

- Strong product validation

- Physical credibility

- Consistent customer experience

The experience centre strengthens Rawbare's premium positioning without compromising its pricing discipline.

It also creates a foundation for future expansion into selective offline markets.

What Comes Next

Rawbare plans to:

- Analyze offline-to-online conversion impact

- Increase repeat rate beyond 20%

- Expand product categories gradually

- Build stronger brand recall among urban youth

The offline experience centre is not the final milestone. It is a structured step in brand building.

Rawbare's rise has been driven by controlled growth and improving retention metrics. The offline move aligns with that trajectory.

The next phase will depend on execution consistency, operational discipline, and continued focus on product quality.

The expansion has begun. The strategy remains measured.

