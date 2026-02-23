Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): R&B Denims Limited, a leader in India's denim industry, has secured sales orders aggregating to around Rs 215.88 crore for the supply of around 12,000,000 meters of denim fabric products from established merchant exporters, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The order represents a significant commercial achievement and one of the notable order consolidations for the company in recent periods.

Also Read | Why Did IDFC First Bank Stock Crash 20% Today, February 23?.

The R&B Denims stocks reacted positively to the development as the company's stocks advanced 1.76 per cent to Rs 196.60. The company's stock has showcased a 52-week high, indicating a strong upward trend.

Recently, it has also posted a stellar quarterly performance for Q3 of Financial Year 2026 as it reported a spike in revenue from operations, rising 17.8% YoY to Rs 111.14 crore.

Also Read | Rajpal Yadav Resumes Shooting for 'Welcome to the Jungle' After Interim Bail From Tihar Jail (Watch Video).

The company said the orders are scheduled for execution during the forthcoming quarters in accordance with mutually agreed commercial terms and delivery schedules.

"Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform the Stock Exchanges that the Company has secured confirmed Sales Orders aggregating to approximately INR 2,158,800,000 (Rupees two billion, one hundred fifty-eight million, eight hundred thousand only) for the supply of approximately 12,000,000 meters (twelve million meters) of denim fabric products from established Merchant Exporters," the company said in its filing.

"This 2.16 billion-rupee order inflow represents a significant commercial achievement and one of the notable order consolidations for the Company in recent periods," it added.

The company said scale and value of these orders underscore strong demand traction, sustained client confidence, and the company's expanding execution capabilities.

The company said that upon execution, the said orders are expected to meaningfully enhance revenue visibility, strengthen capacity utilisation, and further solidify the Company's order book position.

"This development supports the Company's strategic growth trajectory and reinforces its focus on scaling operations and improving operating leverage."

The Company said it remains committed to disciplined execution, operational excellence, and long-term value creation for its stakeholders.

Founded in 2012, R&B Denims is a trailblazer in India's denim industry, being the first to begin production in Surat--the polyester hub of the country. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)