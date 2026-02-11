New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday at the Parliament House in New Delhi.

Sharing the details on X, Nirmala Sitharaman Office posted, "Shri Sanjay Malhotra, Governor - @RBI, calls on Smt @nsitharaman at Parliament House."

Also Read | Choosing Your Next Slot Game: A Guide to Making the Right Pick.

https://x.com/nsitharamanoffc/status/2021474993599807833?s=20

Sitharaman also met a delegation led by Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra.

Also Read | Jagdambika Pal Rebukes Rahul Gandhi Over 'Ex-Congress Member' Jab in Parliament, Says 'You're in Opposition Because You Ignored My Advice' (Watch Video).

"Delegation led by Shri @hdmalhotra, Hon'ble Minister of State for Road, Transport & Highways and Corporate Affairs, and Smt @kjsehrawat, Hon'ble MP (LS), calls on Smt @nsitharaman at Parliament House," Nirmala Sitharaman Office said on X.

Earlier, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared the key priorities and reform direction of the Union Budget 2026-27, with a focus on policy stability, manufacturing growth and long-term investment.

The minister on Monday, addressed the Board Members of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum in New Delhi and shared the budget priorities.

According to a social media post by the Ministry of Finance, the meeting focused on strengthening India-US economic engagement and sharing the outcomes and intent of the Union Budget.

The ministry said the interaction underlined the government's broader objective of creating a predictable and stable policy environment to encourage businesses and industry to plan long-term investments.

Outlining the key tenets of the Union Budget 2026-27, Finance Minister Sitharaman said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Budget reflects the government's commitment to continuity, certainty and predictability from a policy perspective. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)