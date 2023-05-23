Primex News Network

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23: Premium Real Estate Marketing agency, Realatte, has been pioneering innovative digital marketing and tech solutions targeted for the real estate sector and has announced its ambitious growth plans of doubling its International market share with offices now in UK and Dubai, and foraying into the upcoming tier 2 markets in India, by setting up 6 more offices in FY 23-24, in the real estate digital marketing space. The agency also aims to expand their current portfolio of digital marketing for hospitality and large-scale retail (malls) real estate, across leading metros. Realatte, over the last 5 years, has worked with over 500 real estate builders and has in all managed 1000+ real estate projects across the entire spectrum including budget homes to ultra-luxury homes in residential, and from small offices to large retail spaces in commercial and also hospitality sector. Their impressive client roster includes some of the top names in real estate, such as DLF, Godrej Properties, Puravankara Limited, Brigade Group, M3M India, Sunteck Realty, Shapoorji Pallonji, Mahindra Lifespaces, House of Hiranandani Group, Kolte Patil Developers, Piramal Realty, Rustomjee to name a few.

Founded by an expert team of digital marketing professionals, Realatte has been successfully implementing an ROI-Centric approach and their result-driven strategies have established them as the best in the business. Today, Realatte has grown and expanded its presence through offices in Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Delhi, the UK, and Dubai.

Speaking about the growth, Rahul Goyal, Co-Founder, Realatte, said, "The pandemic changed the paradigms of marketing, across the globe, for various sectors. Especially for the Real Estate sector, which comes with its own set of unique challenges and dynamic growth opportunities. We at Realatte understand these finer nuances of what it means to connect, engage and delight customers seeking to invest in a home or office purchase, which is often a once-in-a-lifetime investment. We also work closely with brands to help alleviate the entire digital engagement from being a lead generation activity to a holistic branding exercise. In terms of harnessing the potential of digital marketing, this is a good time for India as positive policy push is helping build a strong digital infrastructure, while the number of mobile phone and internet users across the country continues to rise. The accelerated digitization of processes, further calls for a stronger focus on digital marketing as a vital, if not primary tool for marketing, and we at Realatte, aim at driving the transition to digital marketing for sector-specific sales and brand building needs."

According to a recent report, the size of the Indian real estate market is USD 263.37 billion and is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 20.51 per cent during 2023-28. Realatte aims to leverage its deeply rooted relations within the entire real estate fraternity, and expand its service offerings to real estate clients in tier 2 markets, as well as international clients, providing them the best of tech innovations in transformative solutions and digital marketing, helping businesses of its repertoire of clients to move on the upward trajectory.

Rohan Shah, Co-Founder, Realatte adds, "As an ROI driven digital marketing agency with a focus on real-estate as a sector, we have been a witness to the dynamic changes in the sector, especially in the post-pandemic era. As one of India's largest real estate digital marketing agency, we have now come to realize that it's not only about selling a project digitally but it is also important to create a unique brand positioning and build a narrative around that. We at Realatte are leading this change, by offering our clients a result oriented, consumer focused, holistic approach to a real estate brand. We currently handle brand management, project-specific positioning, Online reputation management, and also help developers leverage the power of brand ambassadors/influencers to create trust value"

Realatte currently offers a strong tech backbone for clients, which includes marketing automation tools, CRM systems, corporate websites, mobile apps, and booking engines, etc., which is all managed by the strong 100 members. The technology experts at Realatte leverage cutting-edge strategies to drive results, including Search Engine Optimization, Social Media Management, Pay Per Click Marketing, ORM, Social Lead Generation, Affiliate Marketing, and our proprietary ORCA - Marketing Automation platform. Their services also extend to website auditing and consulting, ensuring that a brands online presence is optimized for success, through customized solutions, including custom scalable portals, CMS-based solutions, static sites, landing pages, and a seamless Book Now - Payment Gateway integration

At the heart of Realatte's success is its core expertise in creating comprehensive and impactful digital marketing campaigns, backed by its state-of-the-art technology. The founders Nirav Gosalia, Mayank Vora, Harish Patel, Rahul Goyal, and Rohan Shah bring their futuristic vision and strong understanding of the sector, while helping brands make the best out of each campaign. It is a part of "The Logicloop Alliance", which comprises a group of companies which includes the technology services company Logicloop Tech, the 360-degree digital marketing agency Logicloop Digital and Juicy Gifts which is into corporate gifting.

