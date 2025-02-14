PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 14: GIVA, India's leading fine jewellery brand, redefined Valentine's Day celebrations with its #WhatTheHeartWants campaign, creating a powerful emotional connection with customers. Through high-impact hoardings across key locations, interactive mall installations, and a heartfelt user-driven initiative, the campaign sparked widespread conversations on love and relationships.

As part of the campaign, GIVA invited customers to share their love stories and photos, celebrating genuine connections. The response was overwhelming, with over 200 couples across India participating, further amplifying the campaign's impact. This initiative reinforced GIVA's core values while fostering a deeper emotional bond with its audience. GIVA's approach serves as to how powerful marketing can be when it taps into personal stories and connects with real couples.

Adding to the campaign's success, GIVA's eye-catching mall installations across prominent locations featured its signature heart and bow motifs, offering an immersive experience for visitors. The installations attracted significant footfall, creating a buzz both in-store and online. Social media engagement soared, with users actively participating in the campaign hashtag and tagging GIVA in their posts--driving even more visibility and engagement.

Coinciding with the campaign, GIVA introduced its exclusive What The Heart Wants collection, a limited-edition series that blends timeless romance with contemporary design. Featuring intricate heart and bow motifs, the collection offers a modern take on classic jewellery, catering to today's romantics with sophistication and style.

About GIVA

Headquartered in Bengaluru, GIVA is a fine jewellery brand specialising in silver, gold, and lab-grown diamonds. As India's largest D2C jewellery brand, GIVA has become a trusted name for gifting and everyday elegance. The brand effortlessly blends unique designs in gold and silver for men, women, and kids, both online and in-store -- creating a seamless omnichannel shopping journey. Bollywood icon Anushka Sharma serves as the brand ambassador.

For more information, visit https://www.giva.co/pages/about-giva.

A selection of downloadable jpeg images from the #WhatTheHeartWants Campaign can be accessed here: https://we.tl/t-NcSBhpXrSp

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2619626/GIVA_V_Day.jpg

