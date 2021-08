New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dimple Bhardwaj, Head of Marketing and Communications for Raheja Developers has bagged herself the prestigious title of 'Realty+ Marketing Minds 2021'.

She has 18 years of experience involving Corporate Communication, Customer Relationship and Management. Her association with Raheja Developers dates long back to the year 2005, wherein she has been actively contributing in the marketing campaigns, brand positioning, strategizing brand initiatives, events and media planning.

Realty+ recognized as "The Best Real Estate Magazine'' by Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), is a part of exchange4media group publications. In their recent event, the publication hosted a virtual award series, throwing light on exceptional marketing communication professionals who have demonstrated excellent planning, execution, creativity and innovation in these challenging times. The award winners were applauded in the Red Carpet for being a testament to the resilience, innovation and vision of India's realty industry.

Dimple and her team have actively strategized and led the latest and one of the most successful marketing campaign for Raheja - 'MoveUpinLife'. In just two months of introduction, the campaign received 10,000 enquiries from customers, investors and other stakeholders for Raheja's projects at a time when market sentiment was at its absolute low. The best part experienced by the marketing team was deal closures started happening at a decent pace which indicated that the campaign struck just the right chord with the customers.

Bhardwaj has also been independently leading the company's Slum redevelopment projects. Under this venture, she is actively involved in coordinating and interacting with the people of the slums, for giving them a clean and hygienic life. Her team has selected Kathputli colony for Delhi's first in-situ redevelopment project that will be aimed at providing adequate social infrastructure to the slum residents.

