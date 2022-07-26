Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Redcliffe Labs, a unit of Redcliffe Lifetech in the U.S. and India, recently launched a new satellite lab in Kolkata located at Salt Lake City as part of their aggressive plans to expand their footprint in India. Residents of the city and nearby areas will benefit from the world-class medical diagnostic testing services provided by the new facility.

The new state-of-the-art lab spread over 1700 sq. ft. is staffed with highly skilled and qualified pathologists and technicians and will process more than 500 tests in-house, with 1000 health packages every day to high-end molecular testing. All diagnostic test reports are sent by the lab within 24 hrs of receiving the sample. In addition, Redcliffe Labs is also offering a home collection facility, ensuring test results are delivered promptly.

The new facility is fully operational and has been accepting samples. The lab is witnessing a good footfall as Redcliffe Labs is known for its quality diagnosis and is also running an inaugural offer applicable on walk-in at the lab, till August end. Furthermore, one can book tests from the comfort of their own homes via the mobile app with a single click of a button, as well as walk-in. Along with routine diagnostic services, the Kolkata Lab will also offer genetic counselling services to patients through a certified genetics expert.

Commenting on the opening of the new lab, Dheeraj Jain, Founder, Redcliffe Labs said, "With each lab addition, we get closer to our goal of offering quality diagnosis even from the comfort of your own home. It improves patient care while also providing logistical convenience to the family. We believe that appropriate diagnosis might be a powerful tool in closing the healthcare gap between rural and urban India. We began home collection last year and will open labs in several locations over the next 12 months to provide last-mile service delivery. Moreover, this new development is a part of a larger expansion of Redcliffe's diagnostics portfolio. The quick turnaround time of reporting from being located closer to the customer will vastly expand the base of customers that can be serviced."

Redcliffe Labs intends to raise the bar by being India's first nationwide diagnostic platform, with 3500+ test menu, research-backed genetics, grassroot camps, home comfort collection, and hospital lab management, with the goal of servicing patients across the country. The new facility also helps Redcliffe Labs meet its mission of servicing 500 million Indians by 2027.

Redcliffe Labs infrastructure backed by AI and ML helps in creating a satisfactory customer experience. Customers can create their profiles, track their samples and download reports conveniently through the website or app.

Redcliffe Labs existing network of labs and collection centres currently stands at 30+ labs and 700+ collection centres in 120+ cities across the country. It plans to launch 500+ labs and 40,000+ collection centres and will be present in 2000+ cities and towns by the end of FY27.

Redcliffe Labs provides diagnostics with a comprehensive portfolio approach both with routine and specialised test menus with advanced testing labs all over India. Its digital-first approach with on-demand 1-hour home collection and same-day reporting is disrupting the way diagnostics is delivered today and thus is the fastest growing in India.

Redcliffe Labs provides 3500+ tests across its wide network of labs and collection centres. The company has served over a million Indians and processes over 200K test parameters per day. The test portfolio is very broad, including routine pathology tests, advanced genetic screening, and research-based DNA tests in reproductive health, cancer, and wellness/fitness. The easy-to-interpret smart reports provide key health check-points, which can help in diagnosing and treating both chronic and acute diseases on time. The company currently has 30+ labs and 700+ authorised collection centres.

