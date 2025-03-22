Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 22 (ANI): A delegation of Reliance Industries visited Tripura, exploring the investment potentials the northeastern state has to offer.

This follows Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha meeting with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai and most recently in Guwahati, during the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit.

During his meetings with Mukesh Ambani, the Tripura Chief Minister had requested the industry captain to support the vision for a developed Tripura.

"During my earlier meetings with Shri Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries at Mumbai and Advantage Assam 2.0 at Guwahati, I had requested him to support our vision for Viksit Tripura. Following his guidance, team of officials led by Business Head, North Eastern Zone, Reliance Jio, visited Tripura to explore investment opportunities in key sectors like IT and IT-enabled services, Data Centres, Natural Gas exploration and fertiliser production, Petroleum, Ethanol Production from Bamboo, Rubber wood furniture, Agro-Food processing, and Tourism. Their enthusiasm for IT sector in particular, is very exciting!" the Chief Minister wrote on X, sharing a photograph from the meeting with Reliance Industries officials.

Further, he wrote that he was looking forward to collaboration with Reliance Industries for "transforming Tripura's future together".

Earlier on Friday, the Tripura Chief Minister said that the 2025-26 state budget was inclusive and aimed at overall development. CM Saha said that Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy presented the budget for the 2025-26 Financial Year and conveyed his gratitude, emphasizing that the budget aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas.

"I want to congratulate him. The budget allocation exceeds Rs 32,000 crore. I am hopeful that the deficit of around Rs 429 crore will be managed. Several remarkable schemes have been introduced, such as the Bharat Mata Canteen, an entertainment centre for the intellectually disabled, Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana, Mukhyamantri Balika Samriddhi Yojana, a Centre for Computer-Based Exams, and the Tripura Competitive Examination Centre," he said.

CM Saha further said that this budget is exceptional overall, unlike any seen before, and he hopes that everyone will support it. (ANI)

